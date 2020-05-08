Commissioners increase price for sale of Transferable Development Rights

Those who wish to sell the county their Transferable Development Rights will be getting a boost after the county commissioners voted 3-1 to increase the price on Tuesday.
The Purchase and Retirement Fund program pays farmers for TDRs and is used as a growth control and land conservation mechanism.
The commissioners voted to bump the price from $3,037 to $4,000, with Kelly D. McConkey (R) voting no and Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) abstaining because he owns 75 TDRs.
The price of Transferable Development Rights has been a hot topic in Calvert County’s farming community recently.
The commissioners set a TDR purchase price at $3,037 last September. That was a reduction from $3,750.
Planning Director Marybeth Cook said the county “just didn’t receive the interest” from those looking to sell their TDRs last year.
“We didn’t feel like the original price was even close to market value,” Calvert County Farm Bureau President Joe-Sam Swann said Wednesday. “I’m glad they revisited the issue.”
He noted that the Agriculture Preservation Board had recommended a price of $5,500.
When asked after the meeting why he voted against the increase, McConkey said it was “bad timing with all the expenses we’re incurring. I didn’t feel right giving relief to one group of people and not all the citizens.”
Some $4.45 million is in the current budget’s Purchase and Retirement Fund for the purchases, with another $807,800 slated to be added in the Fiscal Year 2021 budget that begins July 1.
The commissioners’ action makes the new price retroactive to Jan. 1.
“This preservation program is not truly a financial stimulus in the traditional sense, but may certainly be perceived as such by property owners allowing their properties to be permanently preserved,” county administrator Mark Willis said in an email. He noted that the program removes residential building density from the county, and that county staff took advantage of an opening on the commissioners’ agenda to try to get ahead of the upcoming Fiscal Year 2021 Purchase and Retirement Program cycle.
