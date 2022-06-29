Calvert County has met the deadline. On Tuesday, the Calvert County Commissioners appointed nine local residents to the first-ever police accountability board, a state-mandated panel. The terms of the nine members will be staggered.
The commissioners also appointed two members to the five-member administrative charging committee and one member to the trial board. The panels were established for the processing of any citizens’ complaints of police misconduct in the county.
The formation process began last summer with a well-attended town hall meeting in Prince Frederick.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) thanked Calvert’s citizens for the collective participation in determining the PAB composition.””We tried our best,” said Hance of county government staff’s interaction with the public during the process. Noting that over 60 applications were received for the accountability board, Hance remarked, “there was a lot of interest.”
The PAB appointees are headed by Wilson H. Parran, a former county commissioner, one of six members of Calvert’s minority population on the board. Parran was appointed chairman and will serve a three-year term. Other three-year members are retired law enforcement officer Brian Cedar, Norman Philip Dorn, mental health practitioner Wanda Herbert Rose and Stacey Stump.
Appointed to two-year terms are Suzanne Benedict, Quentin Urban Jones Jr. and criminal justice teacher Dawn Sheetz Lister.
Appointed to one-year terms are Lisa Marie Ireland Barony, retired law enforcement officer Alphonso William Hawkins and Susan Paula Justice.
Additionally, the commissioners appointed Stump and Dorn to three year terms on the administrative charging committee and former judge Larry D. Lamson to a three-year term on the trial board.
Dina M. Davis, the human resources deputy director, told the commissioners that the funding of stipends for the appointees is contained in the budget — fiscal year 2023 — which goes into effect today.
Hance stated the exact amount of money that will need to budgeted to address the police accountability state mandate remains unknown.
In a memo to the commissioners from Melanie Woodson, human resources director, it was stated the board of commissioners “is focused on attaining a balanced representation of diverse backgrounds and experiences to execute the powers and duties associated with the PAB and ACC. Members of the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee, the Calvert County Republican Central Committee, the Calvert County NAACP and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 109 reviewed and ranked applications.”
Davis noted during the presentation prior to the commissioners’ vote that any member of the police accountability board “may be removed when the best interest of the community or PAB would not be served by continued membership.”