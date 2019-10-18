When the Calvert commissioners meet with the county’s delegation to Annapolis in a few weeks, they will present a fairly short list of legislative requests.
During the board’s Oct. 8 meeting, they indicated support for the six requests submitted for consideration from county departments and the sheriff’s office.
“All the legislative and executive powers of the county commissioners come from the state legislature approved by the governor,” said County Attorney John Norris, who conducted the review.
The first proposal, which seeks legislation that establishes pay parity between the county commissioners and corresponding members of the Maryland General Assembly, did not prompt any discussion during the Oct. 8 meeting.
Back in September when the request list was initially presented, several commissioners praised the concept as a way to take the politics out of the compensation process. Commissioner Steve Weems (R) said with the change, the appearance of “conflict of interest” would go away.
“It always feels political,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R).
Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) said by changing from a system where commissioners review the recommendation of a compensation review board for commissioners’ salaries during an election year, the compensation amount would then be “decided by the whims of the legislature.”
Norris said the new law would “remove the board of county commissioners from setting their own salaries, in essence.”
If passed, the proposed legislation would not take effect until after the 2022 election.
A legislative request submitted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office would provide the law enforcement agency with the authority to set charges to the public for towing and other related services.
“The reason for this is trying to protect citizens from being overcharged,” Hance said.
A legislative request from the department of public works would provide the county with an easement from public roads to stormwater management facilities, structures and devices within subdivisions.
In answer to Hance’s question about what the easement is for, Danielle Conrow, the department’s deputy director, confirmed that it “is all inspection-related. It is not to make new improvements.”
Conrow added that county crews could repair a failing stormwater facility if the property owner was unable to make the fix. Another proposed measure would authorize up to a 20-year initial term for county government service contracts for banking, retirement and pension system management and health insurance. That proposal came from the department of finance and budget, as does a placemat measure seeking bonding authority for county capital projects starting in FY 2021.
“We are going to have to quantify,” said Norris, who noted the commissioners aren’t likely to finalize their bond request until after the 2020 legislative session begins.
The board will also review the Maryland Association of Counties’ legislative package when they meet at a public session with the delegation.
Weems, who represents the board on the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, requested the commissioners send a letter of support to the General Assembly for $125,000 to be allocated to the council in 2020.
Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) stated that he wanted to examine where the council is “duplicating” certain county government processes.
The board president noted that the Tri-County Council continues to expand its staff.
Hance pointed out that some of those staff additions are working within the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission.
He noted that funding for the commission through the Cigarette Restitution Fund is expected to continue through 2025.
Recently, Sen. Jack Bailey (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s) sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) requesting continued funding for the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission.
