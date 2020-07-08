Commissioners mull expansion plans

Building a new county administration building and leasing a new sheriff’s office building were among the topics during a discussion at the Calvert commissioners’ June 23 meeting.
Kerry Dull, the county’s new public works director, and Tom Jones, acting general services director, addressed the board.
Reflecting on a discussion the commissioners had in January 2019, Dull asked if the plans going forward should take into account COVID-19 and the specter of a percentage of employees working from home.
In addition to finding a bigger home for the sheriff’s office and building one for county administration, Dull noted that the courthouse needs to be renovated.
Another issue the commissioners need to decide – Dull said – is what to do with the old National Guard Armory building.
Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) said the county needs to “nail down a framework.” This would include three priorities: vacating the courthouse as soon as possible so the courts can use it, consolidate county government in an efficient space and preserve in-fill capacity on Main Street across from the courthouse.
“Finding the location for the sheriff’s office is the big nut,” Hutchins said.
He suggested finding someplace along Route 4. “The sheriff’s office positioned downtown is going to bring a lot more traffic and take up a lot of space,” he said.
Hutchins suggested incorporating an old elementary school in Huntingtown into the mix for the sheriff’s office.
He said that the armory is more of a long-term issue. He would ultimately like to see it become a support center for military veterans and families but noted that it must be stabilized first.
“I’ve got some estimates...,” Dull said.
Hutchins also talked of an unnamed piece of property that the county could purchase. “I didn’t think we would be stuck on the real estate piece,” he said.
“We have a way forward with the real estate,” Dull replied.
Commissioner Steve Weems (R) requested a work session on the topic, and Dull said he could be ready by the commissioners’ July 14 meeting.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB