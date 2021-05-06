Noting a lack of adequate space at the Southern Community Center, county officials have decided to purchase a property up for sale within the Lusby Town Center as a way to renovate and expand the local health department’s satellite behavioral health office.
“The department of community resources explored the option of purchasing a dedicated facility to accommodate future population growth and expand services, including behavioral health and crisis, for the southern Calvert community,” Jennifer Moreland, department director, said in a memo to the county commissioners.
According to property listing with Long and Foster, the tract is 0.92 acres, and a 1986 building on the parcel is 2,464 square feet. The proposed purchase price is $505,000.
The board conducted a public hearing regarding a proposed budget adjustment to transfer $149,150 from the current fiscal year’s adopted capital improvements plan for the Southern Community Center renovations plus an additional $100,000 to be transferred from the county’s recordation tax revenues to purchase the parcel on HG Trueman Road.
“The new location would be subject to the terms, conditions and restrictions of a lease from the county to the health department,” Moreland stated.
During her presentation at the public hearing, Moreland also noted a grant of $250,000 is “already in place to help with the purchase.”
Moreland added that it was “very exciting” that there’s a chance to bring expanded health department services to the southern portion of the county, especially since the area has experienced the closing of two doctors’ offices.
“Those were key primary care locations in southern Calvert,” said Moreland. “This is meaningful that we are expanding operations down there.”
Thomas Jones, general services deputy director, told the commissioners county staff has determined that the one-story building on the property has “no structural issues.”
“There’s a definite need in the community for services and we saw an opportunity,” said Commissioners’ President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R).
The commissioners unanimously approved the acquisition.
COVID-19 ‘downtick’ noted
The board received an update from Dr. Michele Folsom-Elder on behalf of the health department regarding COVID-19. Folsom-Elder reported that during the previous week, Calvert experienced a “slight downtick” in cases overall but an “uptick” in 20-to-50 age range.
COVID-19 remains a major health concern statewide as about 14 people a day die in Maryland from the coronavirus.
Folsom-Elder reported the health department and public school system collaboration in Calvert is making progress, with Patuxent High School students given the opportunity to receive the first Pfizer shot on Monday. The physician said the county has “an ample supply for Pfizer vaccines.”
First doses of the vaccine were offered to students in St. Mary’s County three weeks ago.
“We should not be shocked if someone who’s been vaccinated gets COVID,” said Hance, an observation that received concurrence from Folsom-Elder.
Later, during Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners presented employee recognition awards to county government staff involved in Calvert’s response to the pandemic.
Kim Gott of public safety was named April’s employee of the month for her oversight of the county’s “COVID call center.”
Ruthie Buckler of technology services received a pride and quality award for taking the lead in developing the county’s COVID-19 vaccine preregistration portal.
