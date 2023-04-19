Calvert County is a few “ayes” away from expanding the number of properties that would be eligible for state funds to spare local farm and forest land from development. On Tuesday, the county commissioners participated in a work session that was a prelude to Wednesday night’s joint public hearing with the planning commission.
In a memo to the commissioners, rural planner Jennifer David stated expansion of the North Calvert and Calvert Creeks rural legacy areas “with the goal of increasing the number of properties eligible to participate in the program” was recommended by the board-appointed transferrable development rights committee. That board is charged with reviewing the county’s preservation plans and programs.
“Calvert County currently operates under a public-private partnership agreement with the Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development Board to administer the rural legacy program,” David stated.
Expanding the rural legacy area was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works last October. Calvert has received a $1.62 million allocation from the state for the Calvert Creeks preservation area and $1.37 million for the North Calvert area.
She added the proposed expansion would increase Calvert’s rural legacy area by more than 50%.
David’s memo said the proposed expansion would have no fiscal impact on the county.
“This is not down-zoning,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) affirmed.
In answer to a question from Commissioner Mike Hart (R) about preserving Calvert’s parks within the rural legacy program, Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, said those properties are protected by covenants established by Maryland’s Program Open Space.
The county’s current land preservation goal is 40,000 acres with over 32,000 acres preserved to date.
“I’d like to see us close the gap,” said Hart. “We are one of the last few places that have not been destroyed.”
A second item on the midweek joint public hearing agenda is consideration of an application to have Solomons’ Vail House receive historic district designation.
According to a memo from historic preservation planner Christopher Sperling, the application was submitted by Donald P. McDoughall. The application has received the unanimous approval of the county’s historic district commission.
Sperling told the commissioners the Queen Anne Style home was built in the early 1900s by Captain Philip T. Vail, a New York native who moved to Solomons and became a successful fisherman.
Sperling described the Vail House as “eye-catching” and a popular sight for Solomons’ visitors.
Transparency ordinance OK’d
Following a public hearing, the commissioners voted to approve enacting an ordinance designed to enhance government transparency with the inclusion of the Maryland Public Information Act within the county code.
“In coordination with communications and media relations [department], public input was sought and direct communications were sent to the the Calvert County Chapter of the League of Women Voters, the public justice center, the center for public integrity, the ACLU-Maryland and the MDDC Press Association,” county attorney John Norris stated in a memo to the commissioners. “A public survey was published on the county website and closed on Feb. 13. No substantive comments or feedback have been received.”
During the hearing, J.C. Hooker of North Beach suggested the county ethics commission conduct training for county employees regarding the freedom of information act.
Heard through the grapevine
During public comment the commissioners heard remarks from county citizen Lynn Robinson, who lamented the recent stop work order county officials imposed on Running Hare Vineyard in Prince Frederick.
In a March 31 post on its Facebook page, Running Hare owners announced the order.
“This decision was certainly unexpected, as we had scheduled staff, vendors and musicians for this weekend,” the statement read. “We certainly would not have done so if we had been expecting this decision. We are working closely with the Calvert County government to get this issue resolved and reopen as soon as possible.”
The Running Hare management added that private events at the rural venue will continue as scheduled.
Robinson stated she was “frustrated” by the closing. Noting the 15-year-old vineyard has been a popular venue for fundraising events, she asked the board, “Would you help them?”
During his commissioner report Hance addressed the Running Hare issue, although he, like the vineyard’s management, didn’t explain what the issue is.
“Staff, this board and the previous board have been trying to work with the owners of Running Hare Vineyard for at least two years, maybe even longer, to resolve the issues that have been there,” Hance said. “Unfortunately, it just came to resolution here recently that we felt we had no other option. We don’t want to see any business halt business here in Calvert County but there are rules and regulations everybody must follow.”
Both sides say they will continue to try to find a solution.