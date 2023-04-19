Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area

An aerial view of the Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area is shown.

 MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES PHOTO

Calvert County is a few “ayes” away from expanding the number of properties that would be eligible for state funds to spare local farm and forest land from development. On Tuesday, the county commissioners participated in a work session that was a prelude to Wednesday night’s joint public hearing with the planning commission.

In a memo to the commissioners, rural planner Jennifer David stated expansion of the North Calvert and Calvert Creeks rural legacy areas “with the goal of increasing the number of properties eligible to participate in the program” was recommended by the board-appointed transferrable development rights committee. That board is charged with reviewing the county’s preservation plans and programs.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews