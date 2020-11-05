With the 2021 Maryland General Assembly session looming, the Calvert County delegation will be receiving requests for legislation to submit in Annapolis come January.
The Calvert commissioners have three legislative items — pared down from an original list of five — submitted by county government staff to present to the local lawmakers.
According to county attorney John Norris, who presented the proposals for consideration on Oct. 20, the third item on the revised list, the board’s annual request for bonding authority, “will be held until a preliminary decision is made on the capital improvement program.”
The other two proposals will be up for discussion for the meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 10.
A request submitted by the Calvert Department of Public Works calls for legislation to shorten the time a marina owner in Calvert has to wait to remove an abandoned boat from a pier. In a memo from the department’s deputy director of general services, Thomas Jones, the measure could become law by modifying the Maryland Code’s Natural Resources article on the removal of vessels from marinas. The new law would cover vessels abandoned at all docks, ramps, mooring locations and pump stations located in Calvert County.
In a synopsis about the proposal, county government officials noted that “it generally takes 90 days before an abandoned boat can be removed from the public dock at the Solomons comfort station and pump-out. In contrast, cars in the parking lots that are illegally parked are moved the same day. The process to have boats removed is entirely too long and ties up the use of facilities for other customers.”
The modified law would also require the vessel’s owner be notified at the earliest time possible after the boat is removed.
The proposal would appear to be part of what has become a statewide effort to mandate more responsible boat ownership.
In 2019, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported a surge in the number of abandoned and derelict boats on Maryland’s waterways. One Calvert legislator, Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), cosponsored legislation earlier this year to alter the definition of an abandoned vessel in order to curtail the timeline for a boat’s removal without the owner’s consent if the vessel deemed to pose certain hazards. That measure passed both the House of Delegates and Maryland Senate.
The other proposal unanimously moved forward by the commissioners requests authority for the county to enter into a contract for cellular tower leasing. In presenting the request summary, Norris stated that the measure would include, “without limitation, cellular leasing on water towers that is not for more than a 20-year initial term.”
The attorney added, “carriers look for long-term leases.”
The request was submitted by the Calvert County Department of Public Safety.
“Presently, the county is anticipating taking over 15 tower sites from the development of an enhanced 911 communications system,” a synopsis submitted by public safety stated. “Those towers have provision for colocation of private cellular carriers.” the department’s memo is anticipated to have an “indeterminable positive fiscal impact related to leasing excess tower capacity.”
During a previous presentation on the 2021 legislative requests, the board discarded two other submitted proposals. One measure for the Solid Waste Division would have allowed the implementation of a “pay-as-you-throw” disposal process. Another proposal from Calvert’s department of public safety would have given the commissioners “ultimate authority” over the county’s fire, rescue and emergency medical services.
Both proposals were jettisoned following 4-to-1 votes. Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) was the lone voice of opposition to dismissing those measures.
Board honors retirees
At their Oct. 20 meeting, the commissioners recognized three retiring staff members.
Kirsti Uunila retired last month after 16 years as a planner for the department of planning and zoning. Uunila’s forte was identification, preservation and protection of historic, and cultural resources. Prior to her 16 years with county government, Uunila worked for state government in Calvert.
“I’ve come to know more about this county and its families than about any of the 40 other places I’ve lived in my life,” she said. “When you settle in a place, you participate in creating it.”
Melissa Miller of the Department of Public Works recalled the start of her 33-year government career, which began in the inspection and permits division. Miller said that was during Calvert’s “big building boom.” To facilitate the growth, county leaders opted to levy “that dreaded impact fee that so many people fought.” Miller recalled the last-minute rush of surveyors to submit application plans in order to be exempt from the fee.
Since 2013, Miller has been an executive administrative assistant for the county’s department of public works.
“It’s been quite a ride,” said Miller.
Lisa Dillon of the solid waste division ended her county government career in September. A commissioners’ proclamation noted she started in February 1985. She was not present — in person nor virtually — to receive her recognition.
