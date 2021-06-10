The Calvert commissioners are about to open up the topic of establishing police oversight panels to the public. On Tuesday the board, by consensus, gave staff the go-ahead with a timeline for addressing state-mandated requirements.
County Attorney John Norris said during a presentation the board of county commissioners is required to establish a police accountability board and an administrative charging committee.
The two panels must be in place by July 1 of next year.
The measure, the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, mandates major changes in police operations statewide.
Norris stated the act alters requirements for police officers during traffic stops, establishing higher education financial assistance programs for officers, increases civil liability limits for police misconduct lawsuits and adopts provisions related to a statewide accountability and discipline process for officers. The legislation also repeals Maryland’s law enforcement officers’ bill of rights.
Norris explained the period of “public outreach” will begin at once and continue until Aug. 31. That segment will include meetings with “relevant public interest groups.” By September, the county government will be ready to advertise for members and the following month could begin appointments.
Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) said the board should be balanced and the first appointee should be the chairperson. That individual, said Hutchins, should be “a former law enforcement officer.”
“We struggle to fill boards now,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) lamented, adding that, due to the meting out of discipline the panels will be charged with, “the chairman of this board is going to walk in the grocery store and get confrontation. It’s a big ask. I hope I’m pleasantly surprised.”
The commissioners will be responsible for establish the membership, budget and staff, as well as appointing a chairperson. The board must also establish the procedures for record keeping.
COVID-19 update given; appointments announced
Calvert County Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky provided the commissioners with an update on COVID-19. Most of Polsky’s report was positive, noting that Calvert currently has only 22 known cases of the coronavirus.
However, he also reported that 48.3% of Calvert residents — nearly 44,700 individuals — are still unvaccinated.
“If this doesn’t improve we will see outbreaks again,” Polsky said.
He added that mass vaccination sites around the state will be closing soon.
Local sites for vaccinations include the health department, Calvert Health Medical Center and several pharmacies in Prince Frederick, Dunkirk and Lusby.
Former county commissioner and deputy administrator Wilson Parran was appointed to the new Veterans Affairs Commission. Parran, an Air Force veteran, will represent American Legion Post 220 on the panel.
The commissioners made four appointments to the Environmental Commission. The board reappointed Andrew S. Rogers and appointed Michael Rooney, Neil Smith and Chad Leo to the commission. Rogers, Rooney and Leo reside in the first election district. Smith resides in the second election district.
