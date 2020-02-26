By a 4-1 vote, the Calvert County Commissioners rejected all six bids for Phase I of the Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park on Feb. 25.
Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) cast the dissenting vote without discussion.
“It’s a situation that just got complicated very quickly,” Hance said after the meeting. He declined to comment further.
County staff had originally recommended a bid from Penn Ave. Construction LLC of Prince Frederick that was $2.1 million higher than the low bid.
Urban Zink had the lowest bid, its owner Adam Zink said. The Chase company said it bid $3.59 million compared to a bid of $5.7 million from Penn Ave.
On Wednesday, Zink said that RAD Sports Corp. of Rockland had the second-lowest bid, which was about $1 million less than Penn Ave.’s bid.
Zink said he doesn’t understand why his company wasn’t awarded the bid, but added that he plans on bidding again on the project when it is advertised.
Three of the six companies that bid on the project were interviewed. Zink said his company was one of them. During public comment on Feb. 11, Urban Zink project manager Greg Smedley said company evaluations were based off 30% financial, 40% technical and 30% interview. County Attorney John Norris had recommended that the commissioners reject all six bids “due to irregularities in the procurement process.” He declined to comment after the meeting.
The county purchased the 209-acre property at 10455 Ward Road in 2013.
