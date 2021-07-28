The huge amounts of money for Maryland’s public school systems as a result of the Kirwan Bill, which was passed by the Maryland General Assembly, is mandating accountability from local jurisdictions. With the funding stakes higher, on Tuesday the Calvert commissioners asserted their desire to take the lead in the local allocation process.
The Kirwan legislation mandates that public school and local government officials work together on a plan.
During a discussion with Calvert public schools' Superintendent Daniel Curry, the commissioners rejected the Calvert County Board of Education’s recommendation to appoint veteran school administrator Kevin Michael, who heads the system’s procurement office, as the blueprint implementation coordinator. In a letter to the commissioners, Curry requested the commissioners appoint a liaison from the county administrator’s office to work with Michael.
Correspondence dating back to June — when the commissioners first requested the school board’s “concurrence” to appointing the office of the county administrator as the implementation coordinator, followed by Curry’s letter stating that the board of education identified Michael as their candidate — hinted that a showdown at Tuesday’s meeting was coming.
The recommendations of the school board and Curry hit a brick wall. Prior to learning how the commissioners felt about the proposal, Curry and Michael gave an overview of the significant changes the Kirwan legislation is designed to make to public education.
Michael stated the initiative would “transform Calvert’s instructional program” into a “world class” education system.
With a state-approved implementation plan, Calvert County is expected to be allocated an additional $7.1 million for the current fiscal year. By fiscal 2030, Calvert’s state allocation from Kirwan is projected at nearly $27 million.
A “career ladders” component is not expected to be implemented until July 2024. A major goal is to provide teachers with a starting annual salary of $60,000 by 2026.
“There’s obviously going to be increased cost,” said Curry.
“For me, it’s more about the process than who is the coordinator,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said.
Roughly half of the county government’s operating budget is allocated to the public school system. Curry stated that he understood the commissioners’ “frustration” about its lack of control over how the allocated money is spent.
“It hasn’t worked well in the last seven years,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), referring to the relationship between the two boards. Hart stated that he agreed “an educator has to be involved,” but added the commissioners “need to have a vote. We have to have a real seat at the table.”
Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R), who was sworn in prior to the start of Tuesday’s meeting, admitted that he, like so many school system parents, didn’t know too much about the Kirwan legislation. He asked Curry if school officials were “planning any local parents’ meetings.”
“Certainly when there’s a decision to be made,” Curry replied.
A motion by Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) to approve Michael for appointment as the blueprint coordinator failed due to a lack of a second.
“At the end of the day it’s money,” Hance said. “We’re not trying to be adversarial. We want a bigger role. We have a responsibility to the taxpayers. I want a better handle on where that $8 million is going and why.”
A motion by Gadway to appoint County Administrator Mark Willis as the implementation coordinator passed unanimously. The commissioners approved Weems’ motion to form a work group to craft an implementation plan.
County Attorney John Norris told the commissioners their decisions would go back to the school board.
“I’m sure we’ve taken some actions that will create reactions,” Hance told Curry. “That’s what negotiations are all about.”