The Calvert County commissioners removed three projects from a bonding authority list on Dec. 3.
A golf course replacement and upgrades, Dunleigh Court culvert replacements and a Lusby Parkway extension to Gunsmoke Trail were removed.
The commissioners’ action means the county would use “pay-go,” or current funds, for the golf course ($500,000), Dunleigh Court ($825,000) and Lusby Parkway extension ($500,000).
Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) was the lone “no” vote on three separate votes. He voted nay on removing the golf course from the list.
Seven projects remain, including replacing Beach Elementary School, building a new Twin Beach library, improvements to the Stafford Road intersection, replacing fire and rescue trucks and vehicles, replacing the St. Leonard Fire Department and Rescue Squad facility, improvements to the Prince Frederick wastewater treatment plant, and an upgrade to the Solomons septage receiving facility.
The county’s Finance and Budget Department Director Tim Hayden asked the commissioners for direction prior to the officials Dec. 10 meeting with the county’s state legislative delegation.
The county is required to obtain approval from the state legislature to issue debt.
EDAC members selected
In other action, the commissioners reappointed four members of the county’s Economic Development Advisory Commission and appointed a new member.
Bonnie Barrett was named to replace Bryant O. Parker.
Returning to the 16-member commission, which also includes Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), are Susan Cox, Lawrence Jaworski, Mina Kim and Scott Russey.
