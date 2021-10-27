While the Calvert commissioners have no direct authority over the local school board — other than local funding — the panel decided to use its bully pulpit Tuesday to prod their education counterparts to accept more public input.
The commissioners unanimously approved a resolution requesting that the board of education open its agenda, effectively dropping its present limit of 10 public speakers per meeting, an initiative that has drawn the ire of many Calvert citizens.
The resolution states that commissioners are expressing “the sincerest desire that the board of education encourage public discussion and discourse, not only by email but to open its doors to receive all public perspective and comments at its meeting, without limitation.”
The resolution also calls for the two boards and county citizens to “continue to work together to adopt policies and procedures that balance the concerns of all parties in the education of our future generation” and “that all available resources shall be made available to facilitate civil discussion and deliberation of topics of concern to the to the citizens.”
“I love it,” said Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R).
“It’s what we do when we're a public servant,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who noted school board member Pat Nutter, a former county commissioner, has tried to get his current colleagues to lift the limit.
“It does make a difference,” Gadway added. “I hope they will revisit it.”
“We never limited comments,” said Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R), a former school board member.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) stated that when the public is limited in the volume of input for an issue, “you put up a roadblock to democracy.”
Hance was quick to add that public commenters needed to display a modicum of restraint in their rhetoric.
“You have to be respectful,” Hance said.
“I believe a thorough discussion is in order,” Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) opined.
In his memo to the board of commissioners, John Norris, county attorney, specifically mention critical race theory, a topic that has drawn negative reaction from some members of the public. Allegations of the school system adopting tenets of critical race theory emerged after the school board's majority passed an anti-racism policy late last year.
Critical race theory is a broad collection of ideas about systematic bias and privilege that say race is a social construct and racism is common, according to news reports.
Superintendent Daniel D. Curry has denied Calvert public schools have a critical race theory curriculum.
As a result of the issue, seven local women have filed suit against the school board and superintendent claiming the recent implementation of the anti-racism policy violates their constitutional rights.
Southern Maryland News sent emails to all five board of education members seeking their reaction to the commissioners’ resolution. No responses had been received by press time.
As part of the motion to approve the resolution, the commissioners also OK'd the scheduling of a public hearing for proposed changes to the county code to mandate all local boards and committees provide for public commenters at open meetings.
“Presently, many of the more than 50 board and committees appointed by the board of county commissioners do not make provision for public comment within their agenda,” Norris stated in his memo.