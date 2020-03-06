By a 3-2 vote, Calvert commissioners on Tuesday said they want to hear more about the bidding process for Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park.
Commissioner Thomas E. "Tim" Hutchins (R) made the motion, which was seconded by Steve Weems (R). Earl "Buddy" Hance (R) voted with them in the majority.
On Feb. 11, the commissioners were scheduled to vote on whether to award the contract for Phase I of the park to Penn Ave. Construction LLC, but the item was pulled from the agenda.
Then on Feb. 25, the commissioners voted 4-1 to reject all six of the bids for the park based on the recommendation of County Attorney John Norris due to "irregularities in the procurement process."
“It’s a situation that just got complicated very quickly,” Hance said following the Feb. 25 meeting.
After the March 3 meeting, Hutchins said he made the motion to hear more about the "contract vehicle" because he wanted more information about the process.
The first time bids went out, the county used a Request for Proposals, or RFP process, Hutchins said. He added that there are several methods the county can use to procure bids.
The county purchased the 209-acre property at 10455 Ward Road in Dunkirk in 2013.
According to the Feb. 11 agenda, county staff recommended that Penn Ave. be awarded the contract, despite the Prince Frederick company's bid being $2.1 million higher than the low bid of Urban N. Zink Inc. of Chase.
The other companies that submitted bids were Annapolis Site Development Inc., J.A. Scheibel Inc., Patriot Construction LLC and RAD Sports Corp.
RAD Sports Corp's bid was about $1 million lower than Penn Ave. LLC's bid, according to Urban Zink owner Adam Zink.
