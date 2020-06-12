Commissioners respond to national, local events

In light of recent national events surrounding the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd and subsequent protests, riots, injuries and other deaths, the Calvert County commissioners took time to respond on Tuesday.
During public comment toward the end of their June 9 meeting, Commissioner Steve Weems (R) was first to speak.
“We need more unity. We need more reconciliation. We need to care for each other more,” he said. “Calvert County is one of the greatest places to live in this country. I hope I can be a vessel and agent of goodwill to the people of this county.”
Although he didn’t comment on Tuesday, the day after the March Against Social Injustice – which was held June 1 in Prince Frederick – Commissioners’ President Kelly D. McConkey (R) said the sheriff’s office and state police handled the rally very well. “Some people didn’t leave the rally when they were supposed to,” McConkey said. “A handful of people were getting on the rowdy side.”
The reaction to Floyd’s death is not a new phenomenon, said Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R), who is a former superintendent of the state police. Echoing the words of Rodney King after his beating in March 1991 that followed him resisting arrest and the subsequent acquittal of four Los Angeles police officers in May 1992 – which resulted in rioting, more than 60 killings, nearly 2,000 injured and more than 3,000 buildings burned, according to history.com – Hutchins said, “Can’t we all just get along?”
Hutchins requested an “after-action review” of law enforcement related to the June 1 march in Prince Frederick and proffered some questions, including, “How did we prepare for it?” and “What were the lessons learned?”
Hutchins said he received many emails about the sheriff’s office, presumably in relation to the march in which tear gas was used to dissipate some in the crowd toward the end of the march in which an Owings resident and a St. Mary’s County resident were charged with failure to obey a lawful order.
Hutchins said the review should include the state police and county attorney.
“I intend to hold some type of district forum” following the “after-action review,” Hutchins said, describing the forum as a “give-and-take discussion in a civil fashion.”
On Tuesday afternoon, Sheriff Mike Evans (R) said his office completed its after-action review that morning. It showed that “we should’ve planned for all contingencies,” he said, noting he only had 24 hours’ notice of the march. “It was the first time we dealt with something of that magnitude” in Calvert County, he said. Nonetheless, “we made it work. I pulled out all the stops to make sure deputies stopped traffic.”
Evans explained that a group of about 500 people marched from the Prince Frederick Shopping Center at 98 Solomons Island Road South and headed east on Church Street, went south on Main Street and then west on Duke Street before returning to the shopping center. After about 45 minutes, a smaller group headed east on Duke Street and were turned back by law enforcement at Main Street, Evans said. Some marchers stopped halfway and either stood or sat in the middle of the road, he said. Several pleas were made to the group of about 75 “black and white” people to turn back, including from the Rev. Jeff Long, who pleaded for them to move, Evans said. At that point, tear gas was fired to disperse the crowd.
“We all live in our own little worlds,” Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) said Tuesday morning. “This world is not perfect. We always need to work to improve ourselves.”
In response to what he said were calls to abolish police departments and get rid of jails and prisons, Hance said he has a hard time contemplating a world without law and order.
“I don’t believe we can condemn an entire police force for the actions of a few,” he said.
Hance said the June 1 march was the first protest he’s ever seen in Calvert County, including the 1960s.
“Our prayers are with everybody that we all get through this and are better in the end,” he said.
“You can only control what you personally can control,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said. “It’s as basic as treating other people how you want to be treated yourself.”
