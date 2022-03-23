While public works officials deny Prince Frederick's sewer system is failing, during Tuesday’s Calvert County commissioners’ meeting they did concede there are major concerns about adding capacity.
In a memo from Kerry Dull, the department’s director, it was revealed the system servicing the central county’s town center, which consists of two wastewater treatment plants, is at 71% capacity.
Dull stated that a three-year study on sewer capacity upgrades determined previous plans to upgrade one of the plants from a “lagoon system” to the highest treatment level — known as an “enhanced nutrient removal system” — would be limited by “incorrect soils, incompatible land usage requirements and property unavailable for purchase.”
Dull told the board, “It’s not time to panic but it is time to plan.”
With sewage system in Solomons having excess capacity and more land available for increasing capacity, a project to build a “force main” to connect the two service areas has been considered as a solution.
During a work session, the commissioners expressed opposition to such a solution.
“That’s so unrealistic,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R). “That plan is like saying we’re going to the moon.”
Mark Willis, county administrator, told the commissioners, “We don’t like the idea of the pipe,” adding that it is still an option. “There’s no doubt we need to do something.”
Hart then made a motion to schedule a public hearing on the Prince Frederick sewer issue, which would precede a vote by the board to impose a one-year moratorium on development projects requiring a sewer tap in the Prince Frederick Town Center. Hart’s motion was quickly seconded by Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R).
The motion drew criticism from Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R), who labeled a moratorium “bad for business.” Noting that business people who have planned projects within the town center have spent thousands of dollars on engineering consultation and the commissioners were all businessmen. McConkey added, “You should all put yourselves in their shoes. This is an obstruction of justice.”
McConkey initially found an ally in Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R), who called the 12-month moratorium proposal “a little premature.”
The motion was modified to a point where Weems decided he could support holding a public hearing that would provide options for finding “a pathway to a solution.”
Hart, Gadway and Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) all agreed that the possible imposition of a moratorium for any project not considerably along in the process needed to be included in the motion since a solution may not be readily identified.
“I’m sure you understand our concerns about a 20-mile pipe,” Hance told public works officials.
The revised motion passed 4-to-1 with McConkey sustaining his opposition. Any decision on a moratorium would be made after the public hearing.
Willis told the commissioners that county government has “92 permits in hand” for pending development projects in Prince Frederick.
County Attorney John Norris indicated that some permits, such as for grading, might not be enough to allow projects to elude any building moratorium the commissioners might decide to impose.