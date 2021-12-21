It’s a plan that could ultimately cost $8.5 million to implement. Calvert County government staff, local residents and, after a Dec. 14 work session, the county commissioners believe the effort to stop the ongoing erosion at Flag Ponds Nature Park shoreline will be worth it.
In a memo to the commissioners, Karyn Molines of the county’s natural resources division noted a project agreement with the state provides a no-interest loan to “design and construct a living shoreline” at the bayside park.
“Watching so much of it disappear, it would be an ecological nightmare,” said Mieke Rockhill, a resident of the adjacent Long Beach subdivision. “If there’s anything we can find to slow it, to mitigate it, let’s do it.”
Molines pointed out the currently budgeted project “only covers the first 500 feet of problematic shoreline.”
The initial work, however, is past the design and permitting phases, with bid documents for construction pending. The current funding is just under $500,000.
“Future phases of shoreline protection would extend approximately 6,000 feet south of the proposed project, ultimately protecting the entire shoreline of Flag Ponds Nature Park,” Molines stated. “Shoreline erosion threatens the two freshwater ponds separated by from the Chesapeake Bay by a narrow beach dune system. A breach and intrusion of brackish water would essentially destroy the freshwater aquatic and wetland ecosystems.”
Noting that the nature park is a popular recreational area and a school field trip destination, Molines labeled the living shoreline project a “top priority.”
“We are looking to save the property for years to come,” said Shannon Nazzal, the county’s parks and recreation department director.
Saying he couldn’t speak for the other four board members, Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) nevertheless declared, “We’ll work diligently with the delegation at the state level to do what we can.”
“It’s eye-opening,” Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) said, adding that he visited the site the previous day and saw the evidence of a rapidly eroding shoreline.
Molines said the approximate rate of erosion is six feet a year.
“Erosion is the real deal,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who declared beaches on several Maryland waterways are disappearing.
As part of the project, sand will be dredged from a channel in the bay.
The board watched a staff-produced “micro documentary” on the effort to save Flag Ponds. To watch it, go to the Calvert County Government’s YouTube channel.
Also during their Tuesday meeting, and by acclimation, the commissioners voted to continue in 2022 with Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) as commissioner president and Weems as vice president.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews