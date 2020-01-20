It’s been eight years and counting for the Community Ministry of Calvert County.
The Rev. Margaret Elizabeth “Betsy” Van Auker recently reflected on her time with the nonprofit organization, which she helped found.
“We figured if we all got together, we could be a central clearinghouse,” she said, referring to the five churches that started the ministry.
The nonprofit — which nows includes 11 churches — provides funds for those who are facing financial dire straits. Specifically, the ministry can pay $200 to $300 for utility bills and rent payments, both before and after utilities have been shut off or an eviction notice has been received.
When asked why she does it, Van Auker cited two passages of Scripture from the Biblical New Testament: Matthew 25:31-46 and James 2:14-18.
A retired Episcopal deacon who has served the Middleham/St. Peter’s Parish in southern Calvert and All Saints Church in Sunderland, Van Auker, is president of the nonprofit’s board.
Van Auker — who also served four years at an Anglican Church in North Yorkshire, England — said she felt called to help others, noting deacons in the Episcopal Church are focused on helping the marginalized and the poor.
What eventually became known as the Calvert Interfaith Council provided the impetus for the nonprofit, along with Safe Nights and the Project Echo homeless shelter, the Youngstown, Ohio, native said.
In 2019, the ministry helped 178 households, she said, noting that 41 percent of the beneficiaries were from Prince Frederick, 20 percent from Lusby/Solomons and 19 percent from North and Chesapeake Beaches. The remaining 20 percent were from other areas of the county.
In previous years, the ministry served anywhere from 109 to 238 households.
Some examples of those whom the ministry has helped include a senior citizen who needed help with heating oil; a young family that had fallen behind in rent and utilities because a minimum wage job was not full-time; and a person who was off work because of being in the hospital due to a car accident and had fallen behind on bills.
The ministry shares a former duplex at 440 Main St. next to St. John Vianney Catholic Church with the Safe Nights program and Catholic Charities.
There are 18 volunteers, but Van Auker said more are always welcome, along with donations, which can be sent to: P.O. Box 3064, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. In years past, the program has received funds from the United Way, a federal Emergency Food and Shelter grant, a federal Homelessness Shelters Program grant, Walmart, Dominion Energy, federal employees’ Combined Federal Campaign and state employees’ Maryland Charities Campaign, among others.For more information about the ministry, call 410-414-8007. Twitter: @CalRecCALEB
