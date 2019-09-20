Citizens filed a request for a judicial review of the Calvert County commissioners' August decision to adopt the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Update for 2040.
Attorney Macy Nelson filed the petition for judicial review in the circuit court of Calvert County yesterday [Sept. 19] on behalf of Myra Gowans, Suzan Dzurec, Phyllis Sherkus and Michael King. The three-page document does not list why the petitioners are demanding a review of the commissioners' decision.
"We want a court ruling that this comp plan was illegally enacted," Nelson said in an interview with The Calvert Recorder.
Belief that Commissioners' Vice President Kelly McConkey (R), who voted in favor of the plan, could potentially benefit from the expansion of Huntingtown town center to the intersection of Cox Road and Rt 4, where he owns land has surfaced numerous time before, after and during the comp plan's adoption.
"That's a major point," Nelson said of the conflict of interest. "It's a huge part."
Nelson said the other impetus for the court filing was the comp plan was modified on the day of the vote without public review.
Gowans, a Huntingtown resident, and commercial real estate broker told the commissioners immediately after their adoption of the plan "you all bought yourself a lawsuit today." At the meeting, she cited concerns of conflict of interests and secret partnerships with the development community.
Dzurec, also from Prince Frederick, is a member of the advocacy group Keep Calvert Country - Grow Responsibly. Thursday's court filing appears to be independent of Keep Calvert Country.
Sherkus has been active in planning issues in her community of Dunkirk.
King, who is a Prince Frederick resident, is chairman of the Calvert Smart Growth Coalition, a citizen advocacy group that supports controlled growth. In 2016, the group filed a petition for judicial review in circuit court against the BOCC for triaging "big-box" zoning changes that would allow larger commercial retail development in certain parts of Prince Frederick. The case has stalled in the court of appeals. Thursday's court filing also appears to be independent of Calvert Smart Growth Coalition.
The Calvert Recorder was unable to reach Dzurec, Sherkus and King by press deadline. However, Gowans confirmed with the Recorder the petition but deferred further inquiry to Nelson.
Nelson said the judicial review, which is more administrative, does not cause an automatic stay of the plan's adoption and that it is one of two ways to challenge the decision. The other is to file a complaint to get the court to make a legal determination.
"We are going to do both. We will also likely going to file a complaint declaratory judgment, Nelson said. "The court will decide which way it wants to consider it."
Calvert County Attorney John Norris acknowledges the filing and said in an email to the Recorder, "unlike a complaint filed with the court, a petition for judicial review does not require that they state a basis for their claim of error. Therefore, we could only speculate as to what may have offended the petitioners."
Norris did say as more information becomes available, he and his staff will keep the board informed and that in the interim his "office is preparing to defend the board's decision that was the culmination of years of public input, hearings, and meetings."