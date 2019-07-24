Adopt, amend, remand, or disapprove were the options the Board of Commissioners had before them Tuesday night. Instead, the commissioners deferred a decision on the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan update for 2040 and left the public record open until 11:59 p.m. July 24, a little more than 24 hours after the hearing’s end.
The split decision (3 to 2), with Commissioners Steve Weems (R) and Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) opposing, came after the commissioners heard public testimony from more than 60 residents at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim Hutchins (R), Commissioners’ Vice President Kelly McConkey (R) and Commissioner Mike Hart (R) were in favor.
More than 300 residents showed up to bear witness at the public hearing on the fourth draft of the policy document that determines how Calvert will grow over the next two decades.
Many speakers expressed opposition to the BOCC amended plan that addresses land use, housing, economic vitality, preservation, transportation, water and natural resources and adequate public facilities. Few supporters spoke in favor of the plan. The general consensus was to delay a decision on the plan and craft a version that reflects the desires of the community, not special interests and to “do the right thing.”
“Shame on you,” former Democratic county commissioner candidate and small businesswoman Holly Budd said to the all-Republican commissioners’ board.
Budd, who is recovering from a stroke, was wheeled to the mic stand and helped up to her feet by friend and Calvert County Democratic Women’s Club member Helenmary Ball and planning and zoning director Mark Willis. Budd struggled for minutes to read a long prepared statement and declined Willis’s offers to read it for her but managed to utter the three words admonishing the BOCC loud and clear.
Opposition to the plan was not along partisan lines. Catherine Grasso, chairman of the Calvert County Republican Central Committee, central committee former chair Ella Ennis, and President of the Calvert County Republican Men’s Club Cal Steuart expressed concern about the potential for high density housing, traffic congestion, and stress on the county’s infrastructure with the lack of growth control measures in the plan. The trio expressed their desire to preserve the rural atmosphere of the county over development.
“We’re in the 9th inning of this comprehensive plan game that we have been working on for the last three years,” Steuart said, calling the plan a truly bipartisan issue. “The foundation of development is good infrastructure ... infrastructure must be present to support growth. … One Waldorf in Southern Maryland is enough.”
Steuart asked the commissioners not to lose sight of their roles as elected representatives to represent residents and not pro-growth advocates, referring to allegations that the commissioners are partnering with the business and development community to open the county to development.
“We formed a coalition with our government,” former Small Business Interest Group President Anthony Williams said, addressing criticism. “We have no back door meetings with any commissioner what-so-ever. Our meetings are open to the public. We have nothing to hide.”
Williams, who supports the proposed plan, said developers must meet adequate public facilities requirements when planning a subdivision, and that they have to abide by the requisite filings and pay the required fees, noting that “nobody gets a free ride.” He said the comprehensive plan is based on state-mandated tier mapping, which designates where growth can occur.
“It has to grow in the town centers,” Williams said. “You are criticizing these people, and they’re following state law.”
Longtime resident and commercial real estate broker Myra Gowans has a different interpretation of the relationship between the county and the business community.
“There are three major builders and developers in the county, they control 85% of the market for new house construction,” Gowans said, noting they do a great job on their subdivisions. “However, that does not give them the right to be able to have backroom meetings, and backroom deals with planning and zoning.”
Gowans said she attended a SBIG meeting when Williams was president, that builders and developers approached planning and zoning staff, which have promoted their interest, and that the county will be sold to and “diced up” up by developers, such as the Peterson Company that developed National Harbor.
“This thing is being treated like the moment this thing is signed, the bulldozers are moving in, and the walls are going up,” Gott Company President Johnny Gott said.
Gott, who supports the plan, said the county needs the cash flow from new business, for its commercial tax base, and cannot just rely on the $23 million of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, which has 15 years left on its license. Gott said expenses are going up every day and pointed to an increase in the county’s budget from $220 million in FY10 to $314 million in FY20.
“We can set up so that we can grow to support our standard of living in the county and support the services the county provides to the citizens,” Gott said, offering a solution.
Marvin Ousler, part-owner of Marrick Properties, detailed the challenges with construction workers and builders having to leave the county to find work because development is near a standstill in Calvert.
Prince Frederick resident and small business owner Albert Decaris expressed support of the proposed plan, and like Williams, looked to tier mapping to guide the county’s growth. He said the county is incapable of becoming overdeveloped like Waldorf.
Decaris said some residents have resorted to scare tactics in an attempt to derail the plan referring to a mass postcard mailing that asserts the plan will bring uncontrolled growth to the county. He said the county grew its fastest under former planners.
The postcard, created by advocacy groups Keep Calvert Country and Calvert Coalition for Smart Growth, also stated that McConkey stands to benefit from up-zoning proposed in the plan as properties he owns in the area will change from rural commercial to commercial, if Huntingtown Town Center boundaries are extended across Rt 4. and down to Cox Road. Those concerns were raised numerous times during the hearing.
“Anyone who has the ability to vote on a body to earn themselves a very significant gain and does not recuse themselves from the vote; the discussion is inherently in a clear conflict of interest,” Huntingtown business owner Chris Gadway said, a Republican who said he has voted for each of the commissioners at least once occasion.
Gadway said McConkey purchased his land for $700,000 and stands to triple his money if the rezoning is allowed and that he should not be allowed to vote on the matter.
“Mr. Commissioner, if you want to speak on this matter and have any input, please resign immediately as a commissioner and do it as a citizen,” Gadway said.
“The commissioners’ board believes they are above the citizenry,” Prince Frederick lawyer and former Democratic District 27C candidate Jason Fowler said. “… some of you have financial interests in the [deals] that are happening currently.”
Fowler also said the BOCC is not listening to the will of the people and that removing the major and minor town center designations is a mistake.
“Huntingtown should not look like Solomons. It should not look like North Beach. We want that uniqueness about Calvert County. That is what makes us special,” Fowler said, demanding the commissioners go back to the drawing board and “show their work” as he was required to do so in grade school.
Prince Frederick’s Philip Mohler, who has a background in economic development, said he is “miffed” at the commissioners’ for the rationale for expanding Prince Frederick Town Center boundaries, as the facilities in the town are inadequate.
Not everyone admonished the commissioners. Prince Frederick resident and citizen-advocate Sue Apple asked the commissioners to bring the SBIG and groups like Keep Calvert Country together through roundtable discussions and to lean on existing research to come up with a mutual solution.
“I need you guys to be leaders. You got a problem here … the solution is to bring all these people together,” Apple said. “Kelly, you are a leader. You care about these kids. Mike – I know you are a family man. Make a difference.”
“I kind of think that the majority is not represented here tonight. I think the minority is,” Republican and Dunkirk resident Richard Logan said, supporting the plan. “Please don’t think the loudest voice here tonight represents the majority, because they don’t.”
Twitter: @CalRecTAMARA