County commissioners deferred a decision on the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan update for 2040 last night and left the public record open until 11:59 p.m. tonight, July 24.
The split decision, with Commissioners Steve Weems (R) and Earl "Buddy" Hance (R) opposing, came after the commissioners heard public testimony from more than 60 residents Tuesday evening at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Many speakers expressed opposition to the county board's amended draft policy document that determines how Calvert will grow over the next two decades. Few supporters spoke in favor of the BOCC amended plan. More than 300 residents showed up for the public hearing.