With a grim first anniversary just 35 days away, two entities that focus on firefighters came to Chesapeake Beach to salute members of the department that took the lead role on that red-letter date.
Thursday evening, representatives of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and Maglite visited the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department to present a special award to company Chief Thomas C. Mills.
Mag Instrument Inc. spokesman Lou Desmond told The Calvert Recorder that about five awards similar to the one Mills received are presented annually nationwide.
A joint press release stated the National Firefighter Hero Award program “periodically honors single firefighters, groups or whole departments for extraordinary commitment to upholding excellence in firefighting and related activities.”
“I’m humbled,” said Mills, who made it clear he was accepting the award for the entire fire department.
The events leading to Mills earning the honor of National Firefighter Hero proved to be a blend of bravery, calmness amid chaos, quick decisions and reactions, and unfortunately, destruction and tragedy.
Last April 3, during the late afternoon, local firefighters responded to a structure fire on Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach.
A blustery wind fed the flames, resulting in the loss of two lives — an adult female and her granddaughter — the destruction of five homes as well as the displacement of twelve families.
Eight firefighters were injured in the blaze, including three who were hospitalized.
Two of the responders were in one of the buildings when it collapsed.
Crews from all over the region were dispatched to battle the fire, which was brought under control two hours later.
Investigators determined the blaze originated outside the buildings.
However, an exact cause will likely never be determined.
Victor Stagnaro, NFFF’s managing director, commended Mills for his “leadership and vision.” Stagnaro noted the Firefighter Hero award was a collaboration of the foundation, a nonprofit created in the early 1990s by an act of Congress to honor and remember America’s fallen firefighters and Mag Instrument, the manufacturer of a flashlight used all over the country by first responders.
Desmond stated Mag Instrument founder, owner and president Anthony Maglica considers firefighters to be “the core of our company. The volunteers are just amazing people. This [award] is his [Maglica’s] way of giving back.”
In a statement included in the joint press release, Maglica said, “although it is always tragic when people are injured or killed in a horrific fire like this, it is important to recognize the heroism of those who battled the blaze and have used it to learn from and prepare for future incidents like Chief Mills.”
As Mills posed for pictures with NBVFD members as well as his immediate family — his parents came from Myrtle Beach, S.C. to see him receive the award — the company’s deputy chief, Stephen E. Stanton — spoke with The Calvert Recorder about the ongoing analysis of last April’s fire.
Stanton said the story has been shared with various responding entities throughout the country.
“We took extraordinary measures,” said Stanton. “We did absolutely everything we could.”
Documentation of the many components involved in the massive operation was an ongoing process.
The components included search and rescue, incident commands, caring for injured firefighters, firefighter rehabilitation, and the crucial coordination with outside agencies, such as the firefighting companies from Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties that were key to battling the blaze.
Stanton affirmed that firefighters in this particular incident were greatly aided by the municipal infrastructure, in this case, public water. Additionally, pumper tankers were dispatched, and crews also drew water from a stream tributary for nearby Fishing Creek.
“This incident is still not over,” Stanton told the ceremony’s attendees, adding the epilogue still unwritten includes “lots of changes and lessons learned.”
In addition to presenting Mills with the National Firefighter Hero Award, Desmond and Stagnaro presented special flashlights to the three North Beach firefighters who were seriously injured in the blaze.
One of the recipients was Mills’ son, Tyler, who was unable to attend Thursday’s ceremony.
Also receiving the special flashlight recognitions were Daniel Morrison and Max Ondrusek.
Mag Instrument Inc. is also giving the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation a donation in Mills’ name, which will be permanently displayed on a brick at the National Firefighters Walk of Honor, which is located in Emmittsburg.
