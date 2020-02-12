Local volunteer fire department banquets are innately filled with emotional moments, as crews reflect on both serious and light-hearted times. Tears are shed for volunteers who have passed away and cheers are heard for the recipients receiving awards.
Then there’s the story of Dylan Smith.
Since the age of 14, Smith, a member of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department, has been involved in responding to local emergencies, first as a cadet and then as a 15-year-old rookie firefighter. The Huntingtown company’s leaders selected Smith as rookie of the year. He was one of the Southern Maryland region’s youngest firefighters.
“I love helping people,” said Smith. “My cousin volunteered. I like training the younger guys and coaching them. I love the camaraderie. ”
It was during his senior year at Huntingtown High School that Smith experienced a literal baptism of fire along with several of his fellow responders.
Shortly before midnight on March 19, 2011, crews responded to the report of a chimney fire at a house described as a “mega-mansion” in accounts written by Jonathan Riffe and Eugene Farrell, fire chief and president of the company, respectively, at the time. Smoke was showing from the second-floor eaves of the 10,000-square-foot house and there was fire raging in the attic.
“Within seconds, conditions deteriorated significantly, resulting in zero visibility and intense heat,” the company’s account stated.
Fueled by high winds off the Patuxent River, the blaze spread rapidly, with command ordering evacuation tones. A total of nine firefighters, including four from Huntingtown, sustained injuries in the ensuing chaos. Smith was the most seriously injured of the nine.
He was airlifted to Washington Hospital center, having sustained respiratory burns as well as second-degree burns to his hands, neck and face. It was later revealed that Smith also tore his rotator cuff and sustained broken bones in his back from leaping out of a second-story window.
Smith returned home, via fire engine, five days later.
Smith’s latest challenge began in November of 2016 when he was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma, or brain cancer. Discovery of the malignancy led to two brain surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation.
Late last year, an MRI showed Smith’s cancer had returned.
The young firefighter told The Calvert Recorder he “absolutely” can win the fight. “I’ve accomplished every goal in my life,” said Smith. “This is just another bump in the road.”
To help get Smith over this prodigious bump, a GoFundMe page was created late last month. The page, which was established by Jennifer Meredith, noted that Smith underwent another surgery after the MRI, “and doctors have recommended the same treatment plan. Dylan and his family know this only buys him time. It is not a cure.”
The best hope for Smith possibly exists in Tubingen, a university town in southwest Germany.
“A doctor in Germany and a newly founded company, CeCaVa GmbH & Co. KG, have created an individualized vaccine,” Smith’s GoFundMe page explains. “Using a tissue sample from the patient’s individual tumor, doctors there are able to create a vaccine that can be tailored to the specific mutations in the respective tumor. One of the reasons that treatment for brain cancer hasn’t progressed in decades is because brain tumors are heterogenous, meaning no two tumors are alike. They all must be treated differently.”
The treatment would involve the injection of a specifically created vaccine, an initial 10-day stay in Germany, followed by two years of traveling to the European country every two months to receive the injection.
“It’s gotten a lot of results,” said Smith, adding that close to 30 patients have evidence their vaccine is working.
Smith’s cancer is currently at stage three, but the young volunteer firefighter, who earns a living as an elevator mechanic, is anxious to get the experimental process started.
Unfortunately, the treatment is not covered by health insurance. Smith and his family need financial assistance to handle the components — medical and travel — to access the treatment.
“I’ve had to slow down because of the surgeries,” said Smith, who explained he hasn’t been able to ride with his fellow responders due to the surgeries.
At Huntingtown’s annual banquet on Saturday, Smith, in full uniform that was festooned with numerous medals he has received as a firefighter, attended with the expectation of applauding his colleagues for their 2019 accomplishments.
However, a surprise announcement was made as Safety Officer Mike Montgomery came to the podium to present the company’s Rookie of the Year Award.
Of Smith, Montgomery said, “he has had some rough times over the years with injuries and his health, but he knows that no matter what he is going through, our family and the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department family will always be there for him and is 100% dedicated to him and his family to ensure his journey is not done alone. The Huntingtown chief officers have decided to dedicate the Rookie of the Year award in his honor. From this day forward, the award will now be the Dylan Smith Rookie of the Year Award.”
Smith came forward to embrace Montgomery and then presented the 2019 award to Ryan Wilson.
Over the weekend, Smith’s mother Sharon posted on Facebook regarding the award and her son’s ongoing health challenge.
“We hope to put all of this behind us one day and find a way to pay it forward,” she wrote. “Dylan is determined to make a difference for others, as you all have done for him.”
