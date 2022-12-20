A large residential project to be located near Calvert High School in Prince Frederick was reviewed Dec. 14 by the county planning commission.
Magnolia Ridge, a proposed residential community which is envisioned to be a blend of townhouses and apartments, is currently in the concept phase.
According to a memo from planner Christine Finamore, the current concept site plan for Magnolia Ridge “proposes 164 townhouse lots and 96 multi-family units within two buildings, as well as required recreational amenities.”
An access road that is mandated for the project could provide travelers through the Prince Frederick Town Center with an alternate link to Route 2/4.
“Vehicular access to the property is proposed via two entrances onto Fox Run Boulevard, one of which is opposite the entrance to Calvert High School,” Finamore stated in her memo. “Fox Run Boulevard is existing up to a point just past the entrance to Calvert High School, where it narrows to an access road only to the water tower."
While the public right-of-way is recorded, the road does not physically connect to the other end of Fox Run Boulevard closest to Route 2/4.
"In order to accommodate the additional access as well as extensions of the alleyways based on comments from the department of public safety, design and construction of Fox Run Boulevard extension will need to be completed," Finamore's memo stated. "While the design is currently in the planning stages, there has been no submittal of the road plans for Fox Run Boulevard.”
“Everybody wants to get this road built,” said Rodney Gertz, representing the project applicant, Quality Built Homes.
Gertz said he felt the construction of Fox Run Boulevard and connecting Fox Run Shopping Center on Route 2/4 with Dares Beach Road “can benefit Calvert County.”
During public comment, Leonard Zuza noted Calvert’s adequate public facilities regulations’ section on new roads was recently “revised significantly.” He expressed support for a revised highway transportation study.
Recalling concerns expressed a few months earlier about adverse impacts large new developments are having on town center infrastructure, planning commission member Steve Jones asked, “How does this project affect the sewer system in Prince Frederick?”
Jones noted that earlier in the year an engineer had declared Prince Frederick’s system was failing.
“We are not even close to failure,” Kerry Dull, director of public works affirmed, adding that his department was already making plans to redesign the Prince Frederick sewer system. The development, he added, “will absolutely not cause a catastrophic failure of the Prince Frederick sewer system.”
The concept plan’s staff report states, “The current design includes a sewer pump station on site to treat the subject residential development only. The department of public works and sewer division has reviewed the project and has determined that with the absence of a more regional design approach to sewer, the pump station is required to be privately maintained and operated.”
The planning commission voted unanimously to accept county government staff’s review of the project concept.