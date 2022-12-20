Magnolia Ridge

The concept image of the proposed Magnolia Ridge residential development in Prince Frederick. The project will include 164 townhouse lots and nearly 100 multi-family units.

 SCREENSHOT BY MARTY MADDEN

A large residential project to be located near Calvert High School in Prince Frederick was reviewed Dec. 14 by the county planning commission.

Magnolia Ridge, a proposed residential community which is envisioned to be a blend of townhouses and apartments, is currently in the concept phase.


