Fishing Creek in Chesapeake Beach

Fishing Creek in Chesapeake Beach is home to six public boat ramps.

A management agreement that took effect in 2005 will end on Nov. 30 in Chesapeake Beach. The termination of the pact means the town, not the Rod N Reel Marina West, will manage six public boat ramps at Fishing Creek Landings.

The termination notice sent to the town this past August was discussed during the Chesapeake Beach Town Council’s October work session and a resolution accepting the termination was approved unanimously during last week’s monthly meeting.

