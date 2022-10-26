A management agreement that took effect in 2005 will end on Nov. 30 in Chesapeake Beach. The termination of the pact means the town, not the Rod N Reel Marina West, will manage six public boat ramps at Fishing Creek Landings.
The termination notice sent to the town this past August was discussed during the Chesapeake Beach Town Council’s October work session and a resolution accepting the termination was approved unanimously during last week’s monthly meeting.
Under the agreement, which now will be terminated at the end of November, ramp fee receipts were split 80/20, with the concessionaire getting the lion’s share of the levies.
Earlier this year, town officials decided to allow town residents to use the boat ramps free of charge. Due to grant funding the town gets from the state, residents of Maryland must be subject to the same rate.
According to the termination notice written by Wesley Donovan, president of Rod & Reel Inc., it was noted the pact could be terminated with or without cause.
“While we don’t need a cause to terminate, it should be noted that the town unilaterally changed the economics of this relationship by removing most of the ramp fee income that would be subject to the 80/20 split,” Donovan stated. “I believe to do so without a replacement method of calculating the compensation for providing the town services was a breach of the town’s obligation of good faith.”
In a memo to the mayor and town council from Holly Wahl, town administrator, she stated that under the concessionaire agreement, the town “is responsible for all maintenance of the six public boat ramps and providing approximately 70 public parking spaces for trailer parking while accessing the ramps. Due to this significant cost to the town, the town council is committed to providing town residents with free access to this town owned amenity.”
Wahl noted the grant funds that the town receives from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Waterway Improvement fund helps keep the six ramps “in good repair.”
Regarding the impact the termination will have on the municipality, Wahl described it as “minimal for the benefit of free access to the public ramps for town, county and state residents. Further, local businesses benefit from free access as it brings more recreational boaters to the town to frequent local businesses.”
“I agree with this totally,” said councilwoman Valerie Beaudin, prior to the council’s vote to accept the termination, adding that she felt the loss of user fees “may be made up by our businesses that are getting more money circulating through them.”
One day after the vote, town officials announced repairs were to be made to the east end of the public boat ramps at 3820 Gordon Stinnett Avenue. That work was expected to be completed earlier this week.