Pastor Robert Hahn, left, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), Megan Rollins, executive director of End Hunger in Calvert County and Ahna Miller, the organization's culinary program director were present for a summary on plans to use $300,000 secured from Congress' fiscal year 2023 Omnibus bill to establish a comprehensive job skill training program for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th), left, and Pastor Robert Hahn announce the successful securement of $300,000 from Congress' fiscal year 2023 Omnibus bill for End Hunger in Calvert County's comprehensive job skills training program for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
On Jan. 19, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) met with the leaders of End Hunger in Calvert County at Chesapeake Church in Huntingtown.
In addition to the distribution of food to over 70 partner agencies in the region, End Hunger in Calvert County also has culinary training program. Congress' fiscal year 2023 Omnibus bill includes a $300,000 allocation to End Hunger's comprehensive job skills training program for teaching food preparation methods to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Pastor Robert Hahn said the new End Hunger warehouse on the church's campus will house the program. He predicted, "thousands of students will come through this building."
Hahn stated that while the culinary programs at the new warehouse are probably a year away, the warehouse building will be ready to be used sometime in the spring.