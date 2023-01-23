On Jan. 19, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) met with the leaders of End Hunger in Calvert County at Chesapeake Church in Huntingtown.

In addition to the distribution of food to over 70 partner agencies in the region, End Hunger in Calvert County also has culinary training program. Congress' fiscal year 2023 Omnibus bill includes a $300,000 allocation to End Hunger's comprehensive job skills training program for teaching food preparation methods to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.


