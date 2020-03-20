A work vehicle parked at a home construction site in Owings sustained heavy fire damage Monday night, state investigators reported. According to a press release from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the blaze, which occurred in the area of Boyds Turn Road and Marble Lane, was discovered shortly before 10 p.m. by a passerby.
“The fire occurred on a construction site for a new home and involved a commercial well-drilling truck,” the fire marshal’s office reported. “The fire was caused by a mechanical failure and determined to be accidental in nature.”
No injuries were reported.
The owner of the vehicle was identified by investigators as Allied Well Drilling. The total estimated loss is $160,000.
The primary responding fire department was North Beach. Ten firefighters brought the one-alarm blaze under control in 20 minutes.
MARTY MADDEN