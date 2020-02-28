Teachers continue to want to make their voices heard regarding multiple concerns, and Thursday’s board of education meeting was no different.
A total of 16 speakers, many of them wearing red and carrying signs that said agree/disagree, took to the podium during the open forum to voice their concerns over such issues as behavioral concerns, the recent release of the superintendent’s budget and a school rocked by tragedy.
One speaker, teacher Karen Dean shared a scary story with the board that involved a student in her third-period class.
“I didn’t go to school today. I didn’t go to school today because of something that happened yesterday,” Dean said, referring to a student who carried a baseball bat into the room. “I looked at my students, and I thought about myself and that message that was being sent to me. That message was, ‘If you see something don’t say something.’ Then I looked at my students and thought about the message that was being sent to them. That was scary.”
Dean said the student was escorted from class, only to return 10 minutes later.
“I had a weapon in my room [and] if you don’t think this is a weapon, there’s something wrong,” said Dean, who placed a smaller scale bat on the table beside her. “When I went to the antique shop looking for a bat [about the same size as the one in my class] to show you guys, this was the only one they would sell me because the other one they had was under the cash register. They weren’t going to let that one go.”
Fellow teacher Karin Stewart echoed Dean’s sentiments.
“I’m a teacher. I strive to create a safe learning environment, and I want to teach,” said Stewart, who has been a teacher for 25 years. “Within the past five years, the classroom has become a difficult place to do this. And this is a national issue, yet there are policies and practices that we as a school system have adopted and others we have failed to reexamine that are contributing to the problems that are occurring in our own classrooms.”
Teacher Betty Goldstein added, “the crisis with our kids is real. If you don’t believe it come to our classrooms and watch it. I don’t know what else I can do, and it breaks my heart.”
The recent release of the superintendent’s budget remains another hot topic.
“I was excited to hear there were two school counselor positions added because I thought for sure one of them was for Windy Hill Elementary and Sunderland Elementary,” said teacher Deanna Coughlin, who added the two schools have 677 and 738 students – and one counselor each — respectively. “While I understand the need for additional school counselors at Northern and Huntingtown High School, I am asking you to increase the budget by adding two elementary school counselors … to meet the needs of all students at these schools.”
“The budget does not address lowering class sizes, and I can’t understand how anyone after hearing the last two meetings wouldn’t understand why we need to do that,” teacher Siobhan Tedsten said. “This budget just does not address the needs of our neediest children. Calvert County can afford to do better and we should. It’s time to stop asking our teachers and support staff to do more with less.”
Speaking on behalf of the Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff, Uniserv Director Michael Spahr said the “budget booklet paints a picture, but it doesn’t tell the story. While it lists what has been spent over the last several years in salaries in wages, it does not list what has been budgeted in those years.”
Teacher Cheryl Shewell said her initial reaction at the proposed budget was somewhat of a shock.
“When I first looked at our contract, I got the giggles. I thought it was a joke from a really funny ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit,” she said. “Mess with our planning time? Freeze our pay? No restorative steps? Then I looked at my friend’s face and realized she wasn’t laughing and that she was serious. Anyone who supports these negotiating points has completely lost touch with the people they’ve been entrusted to care for. As Winston Churchill paraphrased, ‘Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.’”
Shewell added that the current budget has her thinking about a possible career change.
“I have been teaching for 25 years, and this is the first year that I’ve started considering what else can I do,” said Shewell, who added her father was a school principal and her mother was a teacher. “I’m an amazing teacher, and so are the teachers behind me. I have never felt the disrespect that I have felt from the board of education that I have felt this year. My daughter wants to be a teacher and I’ve looked at her and said, ‘Do not do this.’ If I can find something else that pays even less than what I make I’ll jump for it because I am tired of the disrespect. I live my job and I love my students. I used to say I’d do this job for free [because] I love it, but I cannot handle this disrespect.”
Teacher Gary Clites brought up the subject of students having cellphones in class.
“I’m here to talk to you about student cellphones,” Clites said. “These phones are two perfect things, and both are antithetical to the mission of Calvert County Public Schools. The other thing that these phones are is the perfect cheating device, especially in the high schools. Teachers have the experience of giving class assignments and then getting back 30 nearly identical responses from their students because one or two or a small group of students did the assignment and took a photo if it and everyone copied.”
During her three-minute allotment during the public forum, Windy Hill Elementary School Kristen Morris thanked the school board.
“I had planned to come tonight to ask you to reject the proposed budget … and I know that several of my colleagues here tonight will give you plenty of reasons why you should reject it and continue discussing [it]. Instead, I come here with heartfelt gratitude in the wake of tragedy,” Morris said of the school, which has seen three students die tragically over the past 366 days. “Our students are handling unimaginable grief. Our staff is reeling with grief. We are comforting our students and trying to press on with our structures and our routines … again. Thank you to student services for providing the additional counselors to our staff and our students.”
In other news, Calvert Association of Student Councils Vice President Diamond Lewis addressed the board regarding what her organization has been up to since before the school year began.
“Students are still kids, they still want to have fun, but they also have ideas, they have visions, and they are possible and in their grasp,” said Lewis, a senior at Northern High School.
Lewis briefed the board on several items, including the release of a Marvel Comics-themed promotional video, a student activism event that was held in conjunction with the Calvert Library and Calvert Humanities, General Assembly activities and the making of blankets for the homeless and cards for veterans.
“Thank you for being a superhero,” board Vice President Inez Claggett said.
In their closing remarks following the meeting, the board addressed the teachers’ concerns.
Board member Dawn Balinski said, “I’ve never heard the term ‘reject the budget’ as much as I have tonight.”
Fellow board member Pamela Cousins told the teachers that “we hear you. [Your pleas are] not falling on deaf ears.”
Tracy McGuire added that “the information you provide does help us.”
And Claggett vowed to try and iron out some of their issues.
“I hear you each time you speak,” she told the educators, “and I will work with my colleagues and my fellow board members to help meet your needs and concerns.”
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL