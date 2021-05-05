You would think the guardians of a familiar billboard on Route 2/4 have really stepped in it this time. However, Calvert County officials have declared there is nothing they can do to have the controversial cartoon images of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris shown sitting in feces removed from the public’s view.
The billboard is located in the area of Bowie Shop Road.
“That billboard is a legal sign,” said Calvert Commissioners President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance at the start of the panel’s meeting Tuesday morning. “There is nothing we can do for the language on a legal sign. It’s been upheld by the Supreme Court. We have to accept it.”
Hance’s comments were made several hours after Jeanette Flaim, chair of the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee, sent out a press release condemning the billboard message and calling on county officials to have it removed.
“The obscene imagery and language displayed on this sign is deeply disturbing,” Flaim stated in the release.
Democrats Biden and Harris are depicted smiling atop fecal stools. The sign verbiage states “Don’t blame Trump. You are stuck with these two sh-- heads! From all your deplorables in Calvert County."
“This does not reflect the values of our country, regardless of party,” Flaim stated. Our county is home to a myriad of families who must drive by this on their way from school or work. ... Parents should not have to explain something so file to their small children. And it certainly shouldn’t be what our visitors remember us for.”
“Citizens should be aware that Calvert County government cannot regulate sign content based on the Supreme Court case decision Reed Vs. Town of Gilbert (2015),” read a statement issued by local government officials Tuesday morning.
The county has authority to regulate factors like location, size and sign material, but verbiage is protected by the First Amendment.
The lengthy process to update the county’s sign regulations last decade took even longer than first anticipated as officials awaited a ruling in the Reed Vs. Town of Gilbert case.
In 2018 a message on that same billboard in northern Calvert County drew the attention from news outlets throughout the country. Also signed by the “deplorables,” the message read, “Hey Liberals. Better get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump.”
That message drew widespread condemnation from several entities including the Calvert County Republican Central Committee for its seeming message to incite violence.
In an email sent to Southern Maryland News by Catherine Grasso, current Calvert GOP central committee chair, the committee stated, “In 2015, a case went all the way to the Supreme Court regarding sign content. The Supreme Court ruled that sign content cannot be regulated. Therefore, the sign on Bowie Shop Road and Route 4 is legal.”