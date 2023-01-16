Calvert County Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith (D), left, administers the oath of office to Calvert County Sheriff's Office Senior Deputy James Flynt at his residence. Flynt continues to recover after being shot and seriously wounded last month.
Calvert County Sheriff's Office Capt. Brent Parrott, left, Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith (D), Senior Deputy James Flynt, Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) and Assistant Sheriff David Payne pose for photographs after Flynt's swearing-in ceremony at his residence. Flynt is recovering after being shot in the line of duty last month.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Calvert County Senior Deputy James Flynt, who was shot and seriously wounded Dec. 17 during a traffic investigation, continues to make strides in his recovery. Six days after he was released from MedStar Washington Hospital, Flynt was administered the oath of office at his residence.
Calvert Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith (D) performed the swearing-in ceremony with Sheriff Ricky Cox (R), Assistant Sheriff Lt. Col. David Payne, Major Dave McDowell and Capt. Brent Parrott in attendance.
Flynt told Southern Maryland News he's "sore" but is feeling better and has started physical therapy.
Additionally, Flynt expressed gratitude to the many people who donated blood on his behalf through the Red Cross, especially since many of the pints are going to help others in need.