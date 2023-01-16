Calvert County Senior Deputy James Flynt, who was shot and seriously wounded Dec. 17 during a traffic investigation, continues to make strides in his recovery. Six days after he was released from MedStar Washington Hospital, Flynt was administered the oath of office at his residence.

Calvert Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith (D) performed the swearing-in ceremony with Sheriff Ricky Cox (R), Assistant Sheriff Lt. Col. David Payne, Major Dave McDowell and Capt. Brent Parrott in attendance.


