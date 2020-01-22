Calvert County has a new director of Planning and Zoning.
Mary Beth Cook, 55, who has worked for the county for more than 26 years, was recently named to the post to replace Mark Willis. Earlier this month, Willis became the county administrator after Terry Shannon retired.
Cook was promoted Jan. 6. Cook’s annual salary is $154,200. Willis’ new salary is $186,500.
“Mary Beth’s background in engineering, combined with her years of service to our community, make her a perfect fit as director of Planning & Zoning,” commissioners President Kelly D. McConkey (R) said in a press release.
“My years of experience in public service has provided me the privilege of understanding how the work I do impacts the lives of county citizens,” Cook said in the release.
In an email, Cook noted that the public is invited to participate in the update of the Prince Frederick Town Center Master Plan and zoning regulations at a public meeting set for Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad, 755 Solomons Island Road South. An open house is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with a staff presentation at 7 p.m.
The meeting is one of many opportunities the public will have to provide input, she said, noting that the process is estimated to take at least a year.
The native of Johnstown, Pa., holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology from the University of Pittsburgh and is a graduate of Leadership Maryland, class of 2019, and Leadership Southern Maryland, class of 2017.
Cook moved to Maryland in 1986, she said and is married to Jeffrey Cook. The couple and their three sons live in Port Republic.
