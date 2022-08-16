Chesapeake Beach town officials, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, announced Aug. 9 that the corps’ Baltimore district has awarded a $3.17 million contract to a Michigan business for maintenance dredging and jetty rehabilitation for the Fishing Creek federal navigation channel.
The company contracted by the corps to dredge approximately 10,000 cubic yards of material from the channel, as well as an additional allowance of up to 15,000 cubic yards in an access channel near the south jetty to accommodate its equipment, is White Lake Dock and Dredge Inc. of Norton Shores, Mich.
A press release issued by the corps’ district office stated, “Rehabilitation of the south jetty will reduce overtopping and ensure sediment does pass through the structure. Crews are expected to mobilize this fall and the work is anticipated to take approximately 180 days to complete.”
The corps dredged the Fishing Creek federal channel in 2013 while the town completed partial maintenance dredging two years ago, the press release stated.
Holly Wahl, Chesapeake Beach town administrator, said it is not known at this time what impact the project will have on vessel traffic in Fishing Creek for the project’s duration. Any enforcement of restrictions that might be needed will be handled by the U.S. Coast Guard.
“The spoil site is behind Kellam’s Field,” Wahl said of where the dredge material will end up.
At a special meeting in May the town council voted unanimously to authorize Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney to execute two deeds, including a pipeline easement, for the corps’ use of the dredge material placement site.
Wahl told Southern Maryland News the dredging project would have no impact on the land or facilities adjacent to Fishing Creek.
“Maintaining the safe operation of our federal navigation channels is more critical than ever and directly contributes to the vitality to both our region and the nation,” Col. Estee Pinchasin, the corps’ Baltimore district commander, said in the release.
On its company website, White Lake Dock and Dredge Inc. describes itself as a 20-year-old dredging company that has previously completed projects in Michigan, Ohio and Canada.