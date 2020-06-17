Council OKs next budget, anti-discrimination resolution

The Town of North Beach has managed to balance its budget for the new fiscal year.
However, there doesn’t appear to be a practical solution to solving the logistics needed to resume the municipality’s popular warm weather weekly event — the Friday night farmers market, art fair and classic cruise-in. During the town council meeting, the six-member panel approved the FY 2021 budget. At the same session, Mayor Mike Benton gave everyone the bad news about the market.
“The Town of North Beach continues to monitor changing conditions related to COVID-19 coronavirus,” a town press release stated. “Maintaining public health and safety and preventing exposures and transmissions of the virus remains at the forefront of concern to the mayor and town council. In following guidelines set forth recommending avoidance of large gatherings, the Town of North Beach regrets to announce the farmers market, art fair and classic car cruise-in for the 2020 season has been canceled. The popularity and success of the farmers market draw crowds from near and far. At this time, the Town of North Beach will continue to err on the side of caution and will not promote gatherings of this magnitude.”
Town Clerk Stacy Milor told The Calvert Recorder that the call was an executive decision made by the mayor, and a vote by the town council was not required.
The FY 2021 general fund budget totals over $3.1 million, with the lion’s share of revenues coming from an estimated $1.914 million in town property tax receipts. The town’s property tax rate will remain at $0.6329 per $100 of assessed value.
According to a budget summary presented at Thursday’s meeting, some modifications to the spending plan presented at the May 14 public hearing were made. Reductions included the elimination of additional funds for one additional sheriff’s office corporal for the Twin Beach Patrol. Similar action to cut the original funding was also taken by Chesapeake Beach town officials. At Benton’s request, after originally proposing a nearly 80% cut in the town clerk’s training budget, $3,860 was restored to that line item. The town’s fund reserves were increased due to budget reductions, according to the budget summary.
The council approved the FY 2021 budget. They also awarded a new contract for town trash collection to Southern Maryland Recycling, the current vendor. The council also OK’d the revised fee schedule.
Standing against discrimination
During Thursday’s meeting, the council approved a resolution to take a stand against racial discrimination and social injustice.
The measure stated the mayor and council were “reaffirming that discrimination between human beings on the grounds of race, color or ethnic origin is unacceptable, and such discrimination is a threat to friendly and peaceful relations among nations and citizens that is capable of disturbing peace and security among peoples.”
Benton signed the resolution, which took effect immediately.
Library update
In a submitted written report, town engineer Paul B. Woodburn provided an update on the Twin Beach Library project. The new facility is to be built at the 5th Street/Bay Avenue intersection.
“A followup meeting was held this month to assist with the design requirements and overall expectations of the library,” Woodburn stated. “We met with library staff and design consultants to go through potential design items for the site. Preliminary site design drawings have been forwarded for review, including site layout, parking, site access and stormwater management. We also prepared the final site plat for recordation.”
HBM Architects is handling the project’s design phase. With money budgeted in Calvert County’s Capital Improvement Plan’s budget beginning in FY 2022, construction could begin some time next year.
