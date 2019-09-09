September has been recognized as National Preparedness Month by Calvert County and is a good time to review readiness plans for severe weather and other emergencies.
Throughout the month, government agencies, businesses, community groups, schools and families are participating in events under the theme Prepared, Not Scared.
“Damage from natural or manmade disasters can strike without notice and are indiscriminate across all lines of the socioeconomic spectrum,” Jackie Vaughn, Calvert County director of public safety, said in a press release. “Citizens must take proactive steps to be prepared in the event a disaster strikes. Every family, household and business should develop a disaster plan, build an emergency kit, and practice the plan to be better prepared when disaster strikes.”
Making preparations before an imminent threat can help make communities more resilient.
Hazards common to the Southern Maryland area include flooding, high wind, severe thunderstorms and winter storms.
Below are a few tips to help get on the right path to being prepared in the event of an emergency.
Discuss these questions with family and friends to help start an emergency plan:
• How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?
• What is my shelter plan?
• What is my evacuation route?
• What is my family/household communication plan?
In addition, be sure to fill out a family emergency plan.
As the plan develops, tailor it to yoyr specific needs and the available supplies to specific daily living needs and responsibilities.
The key to any plan is to make sure to discuss roles and responsibilities with individuals and family members in your network and be sure to cover topics such as communication, care of children, pets or specific needs like the operation of durable medical equipment.
Some factors to keep in mind when developing an emergency plan include the following:
• Different ages of family members within your household
• Responsibilities for assisting other individuals
• Locations frequented
• Dietary needs
• Medical needs including prescriptions and equipment
• Disabilities or access and functional needs, including devices and equipment
• Languages spoken
• Cultural and religious considerations
• Pets or service animals
• Households with school-aged children
To keep abreast of local conditions and emergency information, residents are encouraged to download the free Prepare Me Calvert emergency preparedness application.
To sign up for Calvert County ALERT online, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov and click on Emergency Alerts.
For more information on national emergency preparedness month, call the Calvert County Division of Emergency Management at 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, or go to www.ready.gov, www.CalvertCountyMd.gov, or www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd.