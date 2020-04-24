County considering reductions to FY '21 budget

Calvert County staff is making revisions to the proposed the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, but how much of a reduction will ultimately be needed is still up in the air.
On Tuesday, the county commissioners heard from Finance and Budget Director Tim Hayden and deputy director Beth Richmond.
The staff has already proposed a $322 million General Fund budget, which includes a half-cent property tax reduction.
Staff was seeking direction from the commissioners, with a public hearing on the budget slated for May 18 and adoption on June 2.
“You’re in a tough spot today,” Hayden said. “The unknowns are off the chart.”
He suggested a reduction of $3.7 million in revenue for the county, citing the “worst-case scenario” of a $2.8 billion revenue decrease in the last quarter of the current state budget.
Hayden said the reduction would leave the county with a “temporary surplus” of $500,000.
Staff also mentioned a possible “flat FY 2021 budget,” albeit one that includes an additional $4.1 million for education above the current $313 million budget.
The commissioners directed Hayden and staff to proceed with their revisions, but not before rejecting an effort to add some new positions.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) motioned that the county hire a full-time veterinarian at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, instead of continuing to contract for one on an as-needed basis.
Commissioner’s President Kelly D. McConkey (R) seconded Hart’s motion, but it was defeated 3-2.
“It should’ve been done two years ago,” Hart said in discussion before the vote.
“If we don’t get this person [hired] now, we may not get them,” McConkey said, adding that there is a shortage of veterinarians in the county currently. McConkey asked Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughn if hiring a full-time vet would save money. She said it would in the long run because more services could be offered and animal adoption costs would be lowered.
“We do not know today what we really need to know,” county administrator Mark Willis said, referring to the overall budget picture.
Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) then motioned that the county defer adding any new positions until January, which was seconded by Earl F. “Buddy” Hance(R).
The motion passed unanimously.
Among other new positions that were postponed include eight Emergency Medical Services staff and 15 law enforcement officers, including four courtroom deputies, one corrections officer and 10 deputies.
Food assistance
In other news, the commissioners unanimously voted to spend $140,000 from the Contingency Fund to provide food assistance for Calvert County food pantries.
Community Resources Director Jennifer Moreland told the commissioners that contributions are down due to church closures and a lack of supply at the Maryland Food Bank as a result of demand related to the impact of the coronavirus in the area.
“The next five weeks are a critical time for our residents, and $140,000 would ensure adequate supply at our food pantries during that time,” she wrote in the request.
“My fear is ... we may be doing this again, so just food for thought,” Hart said.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Hance said. “There’s people showing up who have never shown up before.”
