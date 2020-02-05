Four retail businesses could be headed to the Fox Run shopping center in Prince Frederick.
An architectural review application filed with Calvert County on Dec. 6 shows a Planet Fitness, 5 Below, Ulta Beauty and Ross in a proposed floor plan schematic.
Dustin Watson of inPLACE Design of Baltimore filed the application. He did not return a phone call by deadline.
Brixmor Property Group spokeswoman Kristen Moore declined to comment beyond what she told the Calvert Recorder in an email last week.
At that time, she said the New York City-based company is targeting value retail, apparel, beauty, fitness and dining uses.
5 Below is a discount store that sells items priced up to $5.
The business is headquartered in Philadelphia. A store is located at 45033 Worth Ave. in California.
Planet Fitness, Ulta Beauty and Ross Dress for Less, a department and specialty store, all have stores in the California and Waldorf areas.
The application lists square footage for each business as follows: Planet Fitness, 19,307; 5 Below, 8,670; Ulta, 10,080; and Ross, 18,000.
Prince Frederick’s Kmart opened in 1991 and closed in January 2019.
In other news, a Peebles store in the Fox Run shopping center is closing Feb. 22, a store employee said.
A sign on the door says it will be replaced by Gordman’s, a department store owned by Stage Stores of Houston, which also owns Peebles.
Gordman’s has locations on the Eastern Shore in Pocomoke City and Ocean City.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB