An injunction filed against a Prince Frederick couple for alleged zoning ordinance violations in September appears to have been settled in an out-of-court meeting. The apparent resolution came one week after Michael and Anna Cox aired their grievances with Calvert’s regulations during the public comment period of a county commissioners’ meeting.
While both addressed the board in person, neither was shown on camera. A county official, in answer to Southern Maryland News’s inquiry, said the Coxes made the request not to be on camera since they are Mennonites.
According to documents on file in district court, the Cox family, who live on a farm on Buzzard Island Creek, were cited this past June with three zoning ordinance violations. Since the property is located in the critical area district “development activities are subject to the building permit process.”
The tract is zoned farm and forest district with a Critical Area/Resource Conservation Area overlay.
The civil citation states the Coxes first received a notice of violation in September 2020 and were given slightly less than one month to correct the infraction with payment of a $500 fine, which was due this past June 28.
During the commissioners’ Nov. 29 meeting, Anna Cox told the board that building in the critical area “is our only option. We are a small-scale, sustainable, non-subsidized family farm. Why didn’t we apply for a permit? We understood that agricultural buildings less than 300 square feet were exempt. If we are guilty of not getting permits so are a great many farmers and residents. We can’t farm without our buildings. When you outlaw our buildings you destroy our ability to farm.”
Michael Cox, who identified himself to the commissioners as a “sixth-generation farmer,” said his attempts to complete construction of a small building on the property have been thwarted by two stop-work orders.
“We’ve been in constant opposition,” he said. “I can’t work on this building.”
Anna Cox affirmed no environmental degradation to the land or creek has occurred, saying that no trees have been cut and no erosion has occurred.
“We are a small farm practicing sound stewardship,” she said.
On Tuesday, John Mattingly announced in district court, “We have resolved this matter.”
A drafted resolution of the conflict was presented to Judge Michelle R. Saunders.
According to the consent order signed by Michael and Susan Cox as well as Mattingly, the Coxes acknowledged they are in violation of the county zoning ordinance and must correct the violations by “either obtaining all necessary after-the-fact building permits or removing any un-permitted construction on the subject property after obtaining the appropriate demolition and grading permits.”
The consent order further states, “If the defendants fail to correct the violation on the subject property within 180 days of the order, the defendants shall be fined $100 each day in contempt” until they become compliant.
The Coxes were not represented by counsel during Tuesday’s proceedings.