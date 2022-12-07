District Court in Prince Frederick

The District Court Building in Prince Frederick is on Main Street.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

An injunction filed against a Prince Frederick couple for alleged zoning ordinance violations in September appears to have been settled in an out-of-court meeting. The apparent resolution came one week after Michael and Anna Cox aired their grievances with Calvert’s regulations during the public comment period of a county commissioners’ meeting.

While both addressed the board in person, neither was shown on camera. A county official, in answer to Southern Maryland News’s inquiry, said the Coxes made the request not to be on camera since they are Mennonites.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews