Who has the lowest furniture prices in town? For seven hours on Friday, July 30, it will be the Calvert County government.
On Monday, local government officials announced the procurement office will hold a “surplus yard sale” on July 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at County Services Plaza, located at 150 Main Street in Prince Frederick.
“Items for sale include desks, file cabinets, chairs and more,” a county government press release stated. "Items will be priced from $1 to $5 and may be purchased with cash or check.”
Purchasers will be required to pick up and haul away the used but drastically discounted furniture by 4 p.m. on the day of the sale.
County Administrator Mark Willis told Southern Maryland News that receipts from the sale will go into the county’s general fund.
The sale will be held rain or shine.
The County Services Plaza, a three-story building, is due to be razed sometime this year to make way for construction of county government’s new administration building.
For more information, contact the procurement office at 410-535-1600, ext. 2289.