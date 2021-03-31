Calvert County government has been in move-and-relocate mode for most of March, and the exodus was expected to be finished in time for the Good Friday/Easter observance, according a mid-March press release.
Employees have been moved out of the County Services Plaza, a once-private three-story office building on Main Street in Prince Frederick that’s destined for demolition.
The multiple moves perhaps have been made easier by the ongoing closure of government offices to the public, a preventative measure taken due to COVID-19. A timeline presented to the county commissioners and the public late last year had the move-out planned for most of April, which indicates the relocation is slightly ahead of the original schedule.
The structure, built during the 1970s and purchased by the county nearly two decades later, is to be razed, and a 90,000-square foot building covering the plaza’s footprint and adjoining parking lots will be constructed.
“We’re going to save about $2 million if we do it all in one phase,” Kerry Dull, public works director, told the county commissioners on Dec. 1 when the board unanimously approved the administration project.
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) called the new administration building “essential. We can’t start it soon enough.”
During that same presentation, Mark Willis, county administrator, reported that $1.6 million of the county’s current budget for the new administration building, “has been encumbered for design.”
The entire project is estimated to cost $48 million, and the anticipated opening date is in 2024.
According to a county government press release, the department of planning and zoning, including the office of inspections and permits and the Calvert County Environmental Health Department, will move to 205 Main Street. Mailboxes for drop-off and pickup are currently at both locations.
The public works’ water and sewerage billing office will be located temporarily at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road; parks and recreation is currently located at that building as well.
The water and sewerage customer service office and the human resources office are now in the Community Resources Building across from the Prince Frederick Post Office on Duke Street.
Offices for communications and media relations, as well as economic development, are relocating to 100 Skipjack Road in Prince Frederick. That building was recently purchased by county government from Exelon.
During the March meeting of the Calvert planning commission, approval was granted for the public works department’s request for a grading permit prior to site plan approval for the work that will begin at the services plaza.
Kevin E. Shaver, project engineer, stated in a memo to the planning commission administrator that the public works staff believes the granting of an approval for proposed demolition and grading permits prior to site plan approval qualifies for an exception “based on the proposed demolition being limited to the existing building foundation. Natural features such as forest, streams and their buffers, steep slopes and wetlands and their buffers will not be adversely impacted.”
