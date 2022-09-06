Local resident Erica Clark addresses attendees of the 2022 International Overdose Awareness Day observance at the North Beach Pavilion. Clark chronicled her own struggles with drugs and honored the memory of a friend she lost to addiction during her speech. In addition to speakers, the event included the reading of the names of locals who have died of drug overdoses. Organizations involved with the event included the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse and the Twin Beach Opioid Awareness Committee.
Attendees of the Aug. 31 International Overdose Awareness Day event in North Beach march from the Pavilion to the Mark R. Frazer Sunrise Garden carrying purple glow sticks as part of the event's glow vigil. In addition to speakers, the event included the reading of the names of locals who have died of drug overdoses. Organizations involved with the event included the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse and the Twin Beach Opioid Awareness Committee.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
A crowd gathered at the North Beach Pavilion during the early evening hours of Aug. 31 to observe International Overdose Awareness Day with the annual "glow vigil." In addition to speakers, the event included the reading of the names of locals who have died of drug overdoses. Organizations involved with the event included the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse and the Twin Beach Opioid Awareness Committee.