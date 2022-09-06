A crowd gathered at the North Beach Pavilion during the early evening hours of Aug. 31 to observe International Overdose Awareness Day with the annual "glow vigil." In addition to speakers, the event included the reading of the names of locals who have died of drug overdoses. Organizations involved with the event included the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse and the Twin Beach Opioid Awareness Committee.

