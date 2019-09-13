In honor of Child Passenger Safety Week, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and The Calvert County Health Department will give free car seat safety checks Thursday, Sept. 19, at the North Beach Fire Department, 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach in North Beach.
For an appointment, call 410-535-1600.
The type of car seat a child should use is determined by their height and weight.
Children should stay rear-facing as long as possible until the recommended height and weight noted on the car seat.
Once they have outgrown their initial car seat, children should then travel in a forward-facing car seat with a harness and tether.
After outgrowing the car seat, children should be placed in a booster seat.
When the child is tall enough to properly fit in a seat belt, they no longer need the booster seat.
The following are guidelines to guarantee children can sit in the car safely without a booster seat:
• The child’s knees are bent over the seat when sitting all the way back.
• The lap belt is under the belly and lies across the hips.
• The shoulder belt is not on the child’s neck, it much be centered in their chest and lying on the collar bone.
The child can remain seated like this the entirety of the car ride.
Parents are reminded that all children under the age of 13 should ride in the back seat.
When installing car seats it is important to remember to carefully read and follow the instructions of both the car seat and the vehicle’s owner manual.
It is also important to make sure children are staying in the proper car seat, booster seat, or seat belt until they have reached the recommended height and weight. This will help to avoid injuries and fatalities in case of an accident.
Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children. According to the National Highway Traffic Highway Association, in 2017, over one-third (35%) of children under the age of 13 killed in passenger vehicles were not restrained in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts. In addition, studies by the National Highway Traffic Highway Association found that 60% of car seats are improperly installed.
The Calvert Health Department is taking part in National Child Passenger Safety Awareness week, which takes place the week of Sept. 15-19.