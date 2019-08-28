Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) and Vice President Kelly McConkey (R) held a briefing Aug. 21 to discuss the Calvert County transportation plan update and related transportation priorities.
“It’s setting a vision,” Hutchins said of the transportation plan. “One of the key components is multimodal outlook, both intra-county and inter-county, in the Southern Maryland region all the way up to the Baltimore-Annapolis metropolitan area as well as … Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.”
Hutchins said the plan includes a focus on highway improvements and coordination with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration, mitigating countywide traffic issues, supporting the town center development, as well as emphasizes multimodal transportation and smart technology.
“[State Highway Administration] is a major funding source and major mover because the artery runs the full length of the county is a state highway,” Hutchins said, referring to Route 2/4.
The commissioner also addressed key concerns gathered from participants at public workshops held in April and August.
One concern that was raised was when Prince Frederick Boulevard will be completed as a bypass, and if the completion of the southern segment of the road is dependent on development construction.
“It is not a bypass. It was not built with that concept in mind,” Hutchins said.” It’s an intermodal corridor for the town center itself. So, to enable local traffic to move around.”
Hutchins said work from Dares Beach Road up to the medical campus has not progressed, and that the county is looking at financing options, but road work would still be paid by the developer.
Staff documents show potential solutions could include a developer completing a portion of the roadway or a combination of county-developer funding, depending on the development plan and environmental constraints.
Concerns related to safety and traffic congestion at various intersections in the county were also brought up, and Hutchins said those hotspots are in Dunkirk, Sunderland, Huntingtown, Prince Frederick and Lusby.
“The heavy ones are certainly from Prince Frederick on up the road,” he said.
Hutchins said the county is working with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration to address problem areas, and are also looking at possible actions such as lane changes to improve intersections and traffic flow.
He addressed concerns that the transportation plan will need to be revisited after the countywide zoning ordinance is updated.
“Obviously, it’s a base document for us to begin with … it’s dynamic. It can be relooked it, revisited, readjusted,” Hutchins said.
The board president said what the key is the town center master plan process and the accompanying zoning changes, and that the county can assess the impact of the transportation plan.
“Especially with the capabilities that they employ. Technology-wise, to be able to change zoning density or numbers of populations or numbers of cars,” Hutchins explained.
The consultants’ draft of the plan was unveiled Aug. 21 and public comments are due Sept. 6.
The planning commission will review the plan through December.
The board of commissioners is scheduled to review and adopt the plan in early 2020.
McConkey said county leaders met with Maryland Secretary of Transportation Pete Rahn and staff during the Maryland Association of Counties summer conference to discuss Calvert’s transportation challenges and the county’s top three priorities for infrastructure improvement.
The Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge and Route 2/4 ranked first.
“The bridge is essential to the safety, security and efficient flow of transportation for our entire region,” McConkey said as he read from prepared remarks.
The commissioners have deemed the bridge critical to homeland security due to its proximity to the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant, Dominion Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas Plant and Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The county asked Rahn to include the project in the Maryland Consolidated Transportation Program, the state’s six-year capital investment program for transportation projects.
McConkey said Maryland Department of Transportation staff informed the county the bridge project is on the state’s federal priority list to demonstrate the bridge’s importance.
In 2017 and 2018, the county had expressed a desire for the state to address the Johnson bridge.
The county will get another chance when Rahn and Maryland Department of Transportation staffers have their annual visit with the board of county commissioners in October.
MDOT will review the consolidated transportation plan and upcoming projects then.
“This is another opportunity for us to keep the Thomas Johnson bridge project at the forefront,” McConkey said.
The second priority is the Route 231 corridor improvements.
McConkey said it is an emergency evacuation route out of the area and that the county asked the state to assess the recent State Highway Administration evaluation for safety and level-of-service improvements for the roadway.
“We also asked for design improvements and construction at critical intersections,” McConkey said.
McConkey noted that Route 231 and Stafford Road, and Route 231 and Route 508 (Adelina Road) need immediate attention.
According to McConkey, the commissioners asked the Maryland State Police and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to increase enforcement along Route 231 to address safety concerns.
The third priority is Route 2/4 in Prince Frederick between Industry Lane and Stoakley Road and the widening of the roadway to six lanes.
McConkey reported that 60% of residents commute out of the county for work, with the majority using that stretch of roadway.
The board vice president said a critical part of easing congestion through Prince Frederick is the completion of the widening project.
McConkey said the county also discussed with the Maryland Department of Transportation regarding monitoring traffic along Route 2/4 from the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge to the northern county line, and extending toward Bristol to Route 259.
The county also asked the state to explore the possibility of a new commuter bus service from Calvert County to Annapolis, and possibly as far as Fort Meade.
McConkey said 40% of all daily peak hour trips between Calvert County and Washington are taken by commuter bus service.
He said that by increasing the bus service it will reduce individual car trips, thus help maintain the level of service on a local roadway.
