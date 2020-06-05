County rolls out Calvert St@t; data-driven website available to the public

In an effort to make local government data more a ccessible, Calvert County on Tuesday announced the creation of Calvert St@t.
“The data within this dashboard can be leveraged to help the county government and our community make informed, data-driven decisions,” county administrator Mark Willis said in a press release. “Our goal is to be transparent and use every resource possible to continue making our community an exceptional place to live, work and play.”
Willis said the idea for the dashboard came from the county communications department.
The project lead was research specialist, Ruthie Buckler, with assistance provided by each county department, county communications director Linda Vassallo said in an email.
Calvert St@t currently tracks 184 data points with more to come as the county continually finds new statistics to share with the public.
The online dashboard can be accessed at calvertcountymd.gov/Calvert-Stat-Dashboard.
Once accessing the site, visitors can click on various departments to obtain information.
Some statistics included in the dashboard are:
• Total commercial and residential permits pulled each year
• Number of electric, HVAC, general maintenance and plumbing service calls General Services responded to at county-maintained buildings
• Number and types of animals adopted from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter each year
• Total number of Parks & Recreation programs offered and attended
• Number of bids solicited by the Department of Finance & Budget
• Average annual unemployment rates and total number of county businesses
• New county government employees hired each year
• Office on Aging statistics for Meals on Wheels and fitness programs for seniors
• Number of 911 calls received by emergency dispatch and total call time
• Total number of social media posts and press releases distributed each year
• Number of work orders completed by Technology Services
• Total number of highway citizen calls resolved
Check Calvert St@t regularly for new and updated statistics.
Caleb M. Soptelean