The Calvert County commissioners began discussions with staff on the county’s strategy for the fiscal year 2021 operating budget, on Tuesday. The plans include calculating Board of Education funding, outlining revenue from Dominion Cove Point, and reviewing staffing.
For FY21, the department of finance and budget projected a balanced budget of nearly $321 million for the county, which is subject to change.
“Budgeting should focus on buying results,” county senior budget analyst Laura Kent said.
“What does that mean?” Most of the tax money that we receive go towards buying a good education for our children and we see that going to the board of Education for K to 12 education to the College of Southern Maryland and to the libraries,” Department of Finance and Budget Director Tim Hayden.
For FY21, the department projects $134,702,573 will go toward operating the schools.
Hayden said the next biggest expense is “buying safety for the public” through funds to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, detention center, the public safety and health departments, and paid fire, rescue and emergency medical services department. Commissioner Steve Weems (R) requested a work session on the paid EMTs.
“Between education and public safety — those are the results we are buying. About two-thirds of our tax dollars go there,” Hayden said.
Hayden, Kent and Deputy Director Lashon Bethea discussed the operating budget development process with the board, in what will be the first of many work sessions in preparation for the budget build for next year.
“Are there results that aren’t being addressed? Are there areas that maybe we’re overbuying?” Hayden rhetorically asked the commissioners.
Bethea said new items added to the budget process include a staffing review, unresolved item review, departmental goals, and establishing base versus new when purchasing equipment to include printers, vehicles and more.
“We’re also going to discuss the planned approach for the county departments to develop their expenditure requests for next year,” Bethea said.
Hayden said the process started Tuesday as the department of general services sent out to each county department head a request for their building needs. He hopes that by Wednesday afternoon all county departments have what the information they need to prepare their budgets.
Staff pondered whether the departments request new positions during this year’s budget process. Hayden said most of the county’s money goes to salaries and benefits and that there are always needs.
“People are the biggest expense for the county and the schools,” Hayden said.
For FY21, staff projects $61,640,000 in expenses for county government salaries, which includes staff at the sheriff’s office and detention center. The salary figure does not include projections for a county step increase of $1,200,000, cost of living adjustment of $850,000 nor $26,899,650 for insurance and pensions. An additional $55,479,537 in cost is projected to operate the government.
Should the departments request new positions during this year’s budget process, Bethea said finance and budget will ask why the position is needed, what is the current staffing level and what will not get done if the position is not added.
Hayden is hoping to refine the unresolved issues request process and presented to the board the option of having departments request funding for new initiatives during this year’s budget process. If so, finance and budget recommends holding department work sessions that identify what will not be accomplished if funding for an initiative is not provided.
With both staffing and unresolved issues, the county is looking to see if measures are in place to determine if the position or funding is accomplishing what was intended.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) likened the request for funding for unresolved issues to a soup kitchen line, as department heads waited in line during an hours-long meeting in June to plead their case for funding of items at the tail end of the FY20 budget process.
“I want the department heads to say what they need to run their department. It doesn’t it mean it gets funded,” Hart said concerned about filtering by the departments of their initial process. “If we are going to charge them with the responsibility of running it functionally, properly, we need to know what they need to do so. You’re not equipped to know what that department needs to be functional.”
Hart said if the commissioners then decide after receiving a request not to fund it then it is on the board.
Hayden said historically the county has added a step and a cost-of-living adjustment, funding formula with the BOE and fund Other Post Employment Benefits, benefits the county funds for public school employees and county employees. Retiree health care is part of OPEB. Staff projects paying $9,754,339 into the schools OPEB account, and $2,564,421 for the county government retirees next fiscal year.
“If we do those things you’re going to see a balanced budget for 21, but you are not going to see a surplus,” Hayden said, before detailing projected revenues.
Assuming level tax rates of property ($0.937) and income (3.0%), the finance and budget projects $320,590,520 in revenues for FY21, a $7,675,445 increase over the current fiscal year. Bethea stressed the staff estimates are subject to change.
Staff projects that in FY21 62.8% ($111,528,000) of the county’s revenue will come from property taxes and 29.3% (93,500,000) from income taxes.
The Dominion’s payment in lieu of taxes for FY20 will be $60,200,000, but will increase by $3,795,000 to $63,995,000 in FY21.
Hayden said any recurring expenses that rely on revenue above $54,290,000 (FY24 estimated payment) will require a different source of funding after FY21, the PILOT’s peak year.
The county also expects $19,646,574 in revenue from the Exelon’s Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Plant PILOT in FY21, which is on par with what the county received this year.
Hayden and staff hope to collect data from all the departments by Sept. 30. The presentation for the staff recommended budget is scheduled for March 24, 2020.
