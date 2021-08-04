The recent deaths of two baby ospreys that were nesting atop a light pole at Cove Point Park is drawing public outrage.
The incident, which reportedly happened early last week on July 26, was brought to light the following day by an Annapolis-based report from an environmental writer.
The birds were reportedly euthanized by federal officials who were called to the Lusby park to relocate the nest and allow the servicing of the light pole.
On July 28, the Calvert County commissioners issued a statement about the incident.
“We have received a number of comments and questions regarding the removal of an osprey nest from a light pole at Cove Point Park,” county officials stated in their advisory. “Because the nest was located in an area adjacent to a ball field, the nest posed a risk to the safety of the public. The light pole at Cove Point Park is not equipped to accommodate the presence of ospreys. The presence of the nest could endanger visitors to Cove Point Park with the risk of falling sticks or other nesting material. Calvert County Government enlisted the services of U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Wildlife Services, through a cooperative services agreement, to remove the nest. Due to the nature of this agreement, Calvert County Government was not consulted or informed as to why or how the decision was made to euthanize the juveniles in the nest rather than relocate. For the safety of the birds we often enlist the services of USDA.”
The federal agricultural department responded.
“The wildlife services program uses an integrated approach to solving conflicts, such as those associated with osprey and considers a wide range of lethal and non-lethal methods,” said USDA spokeswoman Tanya Espinosa, who added that a “wildlife services biologist” removed the nest.
“The county requested the removal due to human health and safety, and property maintenance concerns. Wildlife services removed the nest and euthanized two immature birds under the authority of a depredation permit issued to wildlife services by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” Espinosa said. “Wildlife services estimated the immature birds to be 30 days of age and not close to fledging.”
Espinosa added USDA’s wildlife personnel “works closely” with the Maryland Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services “to ensure sound management decisions. Osprey population recovery has been a conservation success in this region. Once nearly extirpated before the 1970s due to use of certain pesticides, the Chesapeake Bay area is now home to more than 2,000 nesting pairs.”
Espinosa stated the federal department’s wildlife services division “carefully considers the decision to remove individual birds and lethal removal is done with consideration for the population of the species as a whole.”
Among the critics of the wildlife service’s decision to destroy the baby ospreys is the regional nonprofit Chesapeake Mermaid. On its social media page, Chesapeake Mermaid quoted from a recent story posted by the Center for Biological Diversity, which said of the USDA division that it appears it “kills a surprising number of animals,” citing recent statistics.
“The USDA created wildlife services in 1885 for research but it regularly chooses to kill or disperse what it considers ‘nuisance wildlife’ to aid agriculture,” the CBD article stated. “The problem is these animals are guilty before proven innocent and often not the issue. it’s sadly another outdated program with an outdated mindset.”
In it’s missive, Calvert government wrote, “moving forward we will work to ensure that any ospreys removed from county property will be relocated and will communicate this position with USDA. We appreciate and value the outpouring of concern for our county’s natural resources. The county is in the process of installing lights equipped to safely accommodate the presence of ospreys at our parks, to enable wildlife to coexist in our recreation spaces.”
