Calvert County planner Jenny Plummer-Welker has announced that Monday, March 2, will be the date for the second public meeting on the Prince Frederick Master Plan update. She made the announcement to the county planning commission at its Feb. 19 meeting.
The March 2 meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Building B, rooms 103-105, at the College of Southern Maryland, 115 J.W. Williams Road in Prince Frederick.
An open house at 6:30 p.m. will be followed by a presentation at 7 p.m. that is scheduled to go until 8:30 p.m. According to a press release, the county staff will share results from a survey, and attendees will be able to discuss topics identified in the survey.
The first master plan meeting on Jan. 30 resulted in a standing-room-only crowd and complaints about a lack of parking spaces at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Although that meeting got heated at one point when Plummer-Welker attempted to cut off Huntingtown resident Myra Gowans from speaking off-topic, Planning Commissioners John Toohey and Robert Reed last week lauded Plummer-Welker for how she conducted the meeting.
During discussion with deputy county attorney John Mattingly, planning commission chair Greg Kernan told the commissioners that only two members should attend the March 2 meeting. Mattingly had said that two or three could legally do so.
The master plan is like a business plan and focuses on demographics, land use, transportation, parks and recreation, heritage, water resources and economic development, Plummer-Welker said Jan. 30.
The meeting will be live-streamed on Calvert County government’s Facebook page.