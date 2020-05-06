County to consider historic district designation for Turner Road property

A house that may have been built in the latter half of the 18th century may receive a historic district designation soon.
The house, located at 2080 Turner Road west of Lusby, is on property that was previously part of a 400-acre tract owned by Richard Preston. According to the current property owners, Preston was granted the land in 1649 and built a house there in 1650.
Preston probably hosted sessions of the Provincial Court and the state Assembly at his house in the 1650s, according to a document prepared by Kirsti Uunila, the county’s historic preservation planner.
The current house may have been built on the site of the original Preston house in the late 1700s, she said, adding that Alexander Parran may have built the house, which is called “Preston-on-Patuxent,” because of the nearby river.
Novelist Hulbert Footner purchased the house in the 1900s and wrote about it in his book, “Charles’ Gift.” Footner designed and constructed an addition on the rear of the house, according to Uunila. Preston-on-Patuxent was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974 in recognition of its significance in the categories of architecture and political history. The current owners of the house, Laurence and Roxanne Cumberland, applied for the historic district designation on Feb. 20. The Calvert Historic District Commission recommended a historic district designation for the 13.25-acre property during its March 11 meeting. On April 21, the county commissioners voted to have a joint public hearing on the designation with the planning commission in the near future.
A historic district is one of four types of overlay districts in Calvert County. The districts are created to impose special regulations in addition to those of the property’s underlying primary zoning.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB