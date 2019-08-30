The Calvert County commissioners approved a budget adjustment for nearly a quarter of a million dollars to run and manage a television channel on Tuesday.
Calvert County acquired Channel 6, a public education and government television channel, in the county’s new 10-year franchise agreement with Comcast for the provision of cable television service this past May.
Per the terms of the agreement, the transition of the operation and management of the public education and government channel must take place by the end of September.
“Today’s budget adjustment of $237,409.74 is needed,” Department of Communications & Media Relations Director Linda Vassallo said during a public hearing Tuesday.
Vassallo said last May the commissioners approved the hiring of three additional staffers for the public broadcast bureau.
The adjustment covers $135,045 in staffers’ salaries, as well as nearly $75,000 in related benefits that include Social Security.
Vassallo said public education and government channels are funded in part by a fee that is charged to subscribers.
She said Calvert has more than 21,000 subscribers, and that each month each subscriber pays a $0.72 fee to help fund the channel.
“It’s very important that they see value for their investment and see relevant local programming,” Vassallo said.
During a May work session, the board gave county staff approval to move forward with a public hearing to address nearly $400,000 in start-up funding and to receive public feedback.
Staff anticipated public education and government channels fee revenues of $183,643 in FY20.
No residents signed up for the public comment portion during Tuesday’s hearing, however one commissioner had questions about funding.
“Director, could you remind me of the total budget for the program?” Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) asked.
Vassallo said the initial budget is $401,416, with an additional $53,000 included into the budget adjustment to cover the anticipated costs of rent and software.
“So, the annual budget is about a half a million” dollars, Hance said before rendering a vote in opposition.
"I voted against us taking over the channel because I believe it will be another deep pit with no real benefit,” Hance said in a statement to The Calvert Recorder.
Hance said today with social media the future will be less dependent on TV and does not believe the channel and associated actions are a good move.
Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) and commissioners Mike Hart (R) and Steve Weems (R) voted to approve the budget adjustment. Commissioners’ Vice President Kelly McConkey (R), who was absent, called into the meeting to register a yes vote.
The motion passed by as margin of 4-1.
Twitter: @CalRecTAMARA