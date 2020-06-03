County's motion to dismiss Comp Plan lawsuit not decided yet, Mattingly says

A motion filed by deputy county attorney John Mattingly to dismiss a lawsuit over the new Calvert County Comprehensive Plan hasn't been decided yet.
That's the word from Mattingly. It came in response to a May 29 letter to the editor of The Calvert Recorder from Myra Gowans, one of the plaintiffs in the case. In that letter, Gowans stated that "Mattingly filed a motion to dismiss the citizens' lawsuit. During lockdown, the circuit court denied Mattingly's motion."
The plaintiffs -- Gowans, Susan Dzurec, Michael King and Phyllis Sherkus -- filed their lawsuit Dec. 24 and Mattingly responded on Feb. 20. He sought to get the suit dismissed or to get a summary judgment without a full trial due to lack of standing by the plaintiffs.
Plaintiffs' attorney G. Macy Nelson then amended his complaint on March 9, according to the state courts website, which Nelson confirmed.
In response, Mattingly said he filed a motion to strike Nelson's complaint (on March 25) because it still didn't comply with Maryland's rules regarding legal standing. Mattingly said Nelson then filed another amended complaint (on March 26). The judge in the case -- visiting judge Michele Jaklitsch of Anne Arundel County -- then denied Mattingly's motion to strike on April 8 because the question was moot since Nelson had successfully amended his complaint, Mattingly said.
"The court rejected [the county's] procedural argument, and we'll have the real argument in August," Nelson said Monday evening. He noted that a hearing in the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 13.
In an email, Calvert County Attorney John Norris said the judge has made no substantive rulings in the case.
A separate Feb. 18 lawsuit filed by the same plaintiffs, which seeks an injunction against implementation of any new zoning ordinance, maps and town center master plans until the first lawsuit over the comp plan is resolved, is ongoing.
The second lawsuit is scheduled for an Aug. 20 pretrial conference, according to the state courts website.
