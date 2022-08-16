Cove Point shipping dock

Cove Point LNG's shipping dock protrudes into the Chesapeake Bay from Calvert County's shoreline.

 BHE GT&S PHOTO BY GARY BRADFORD

Over four years after it first began exporting liquefied natural gas, Cove Point LNG Terminal in Lusby has reached a significant milestone.

According to Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company’s BHE GT&S, which now operates the bayside facility and shares ownership with Dominion Energy Inc. and Brookfield, Cove Point recently loaded its 300th commercial cargo since export operations started.

MARTY MADDEN