Over four years after it first began exporting liquefied natural gas, Cove Point LNG Terminal in Lusby has reached a significant milestone.
According to Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company’s BHE GT&S, which now operates the bayside facility and shares ownership with Dominion Energy Inc. and Brookfield, Cove Point recently loaded its 300th commercial cargo since export operations started.
Liquefied natural gas "produced from the facility has supported the energy needs of 28 countries, including many in Europe in recent months,” a Berkshire Hathaway press release stated. “Cove Point produces LNG under 20-year contracts for ST Cove Point, a joint venture of Sumitomo Corporation and Tokyo Gas, and for Gail Global LNG, the U.S. affiliate of GAIL (India) LTD.”
Paul Ruppert, BHE GT&S president, praised the facility’s 200 on-site employees, who he stated “demonstrate a daily commitment to operational excellence, safety and environmental stewardship that has a truly global reach.
BHE GT&S is based in Richmond, Va., and is an interstate natural gas transmission and storage company. It currently operates around 5,400 miles of transmission lines on the East Coast and has over 750 billion cubic feet of total natural gas storage.
The facility's shipping dock is located over 1 mile from the storage tanks. Dominion Energy invested over $5.5 billion in the liquefaction project, which was completed during the spring of 2018.