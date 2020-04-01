Covering other bases as well

While at-home schooling and children’s free lunches were at the forefront of the March 26 board of education teleconference, other items were discussed as well.
Teacher pay, changes to the budget, the awarding of two contracts and an open forum were also covered.
“I’m highly concerned about individuals not being paid at this time,” board Vice President Inez Claggett said, “and also staff being comfortable and allowed opportunity to protect themselves.”
Curry responded by saying that teachers and “everyone will continue to get paid as identified as their annual salary.”
He did add that those employees who utilize timesheets such as cafeteria monitors would not receive a salary.
He also said that paying before/after care and child care workers would be a matter to take up at a later date as their salaries are covered by the parents of those children.
“Child nutrition workers are still being paid, but revenues will not be enough to cover them,” he said, “so at some point we will need to consider whether we need to move funds from another part of our budget to cover that cost. “
Curry also mentioned that contracted bus drivers are also currently not receiving any pay.
“We are already in a shortage of drivers altogether,” board member Dawn Balinski said, “so I would hate to see some people have to leave the profession altogether [because of this layoff].”
In regards to the budget, the board recently added six more teachers and three more guidance counselors.
“On [March 24], we had a meeting with county staff and the county commissioners where I explained the board of education actions of March 12 [where we added nine new positions],” Curry said. “I gave them this new figure of $786,000, [which is] above and beyond the county allocations per the formula.”
The addition of the six new teachers will add $390,000 to the budget, while the guidance counselors will cost $239,000 for a total of $629,000.
Other increases to the budget include health insurance ($171,647), worker’s compensation ($90,183), social security taxes ($48,000), liability insurance ($17,078) and school safety liaison ($11,568).
Decreases from Curry’s original budget to that by the board include textbooks ($97,000), retirement ($54,804) and property insurance ($28,889).
Director of School Facilities Thomas Powers recommended awarding a purchasing contract in the amount of not more than $600,000 to Barbizon Capital, Inc. of Virginia Beach to upgrade stage lighting and rigging in Huntingtown and Patuxent high school auditoriums and the Mary Harrison Center.
Powers also recommended awarding a purchasing contract for the estimated annual escalator cost of $99,472.2320 to James River Solutions of Alexandria, Va. for vehicle fuel and heating oil. Five vendors had submitted bids.
Both motions passed unanimously.
During the open forum, two emails were submitted to be read during the conference call, and both were almost identical.
Teri McMullken asked what “to expect regarding the class of 2020 events … how grades will be calculated, prom, graduation, etc. My daughter is dual enrolled for college credit with College of Southern Maryland, and I’d like to know how she can still get credit for those courses.”
Christine Coffren, who said she was a parent of a senior at Huntingtown High School, asked what is being done “to ensure that these men and women are able to walk with their classes and graduate with their family and friends watching. They have worked too hard not to be able to do this.”
During board of education meetings, members do not respond to open forum but do follow up.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL